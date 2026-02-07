+9000 Super Bowl MVP Bet As Food For Thought

Seahawks vs. Patriots, 6:30 ET

Every year, I do something for the Super Bowl that isn't really all that unique anymore. I make main dishes for both of the teams that are playing in the Super Bowl. For years, I have been doing this, and with that comes a bit of repetition. I'm not complaining about making some sort of barbecue for Kansas City, but it was nice to get a change of pace. Unfortunately, I've done this exact Super Bowl before, but I do have a new spin - so I'm making crispy rice with salmon and Seattle teriyaki chicken for the Seahawks, and having fish and chips and Boston baked beans for the Patriots. Food is the MVP of my Super Bowl party, but we can also bet on who the actual MVP of the game will be.

The Obvious:

Sam Darnold is the favorite because the Seahawks are the favorite to win the game. It is rather common for the quarterback to be the Super Bowl MVP. It has happened 34 times in 59 games. That makes it pretty obvious that Darnold, or Drake Maye, if you think the Patriots will win, are the likely candidates. Darnold seems like a good choice, but I don't feel like he is a lock to win it. When the Rams won, a current Seattle player won the MVP - Cooper Kupp. Still, it would be hard for a receiver to win the game if they don't catch a ridiculous amount of passes or have major difference making plays because it still is the quarterback getting them the ball. I'm not betting Darnold or Maye, but I feel like I should at least do the betting public a favor and tell you they are significantly more likely than my two choices.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +550

Of the past ten Super Bowls, there are three positions that have won the award. Vonn Miller won for Super Bowl 50 as a linebacker. Julian Edleman won as a wide receiver, and so did Kupp. Smith-Njigba has essentially been unstoppable all season and I can see the Seahawks peppering him with targets for the full game. He is reliable, evasive, and has made some sick catches this season. It wouldn't shock me in the slightest to see him catch 10 balls for 100 yards and a touchdown here.

Rhamondre Stevenson +2800

If there is any spot that the Seahawks have looked a little vulnerable lately, it is against the run. I'm not saying they have been terrible or anything close to that. I just mean that it seems like compared to the regular season, the opponent running game has at least been a little bit better. Stevenson has been the bell cow for the Patriots the past three games and I expect that to continue here. If he can break free and get two touchdowns and 80 yards, that might be more than enough to get him this award. That does mean the Patriots have to win, and I like this better than betting them to win outright. However, keep in mind that this essentially is a parlay because you need two unlikely things to happen (Patriots winning and Stevenson getting the MVP).

Unlikely but possible:

The last name I'll throw at you is DeMarcus Lawrence at +9000. He is a defensive end for the Seahawks and obviously this is a longshot. However, Maye has been sacked five times in each game. If Lawrence, who was second (technically fourth) in sacks for Seattle in the regular season, and has two in the postseason, can get into the backfield and cause a fumble and recover it? He should be able to get the award. He forced three fumbles in the regular season, and had two touchdowns. I think the odds on him should be closer to +6000 so I like the value here.

Overall, all of these require a lot of things to go right, and the payoff is decent, but if you're looking for bigger bets, I'd suggest putting it on specific stats to hit rather than something like these longshots.