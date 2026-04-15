76ers Should Get Win Over Slumping Magic

Magic vs. 76ers, 7:30 ET

We're now at Day 2 of the NBA Playoff Play-In Games. That is quite the mouthful, but I have to give it to the league - aside from the name, this actually works. Baseball tried to create something to recreate the moments they had when teams would tie for the Wild Card. By expanding the Wild Card to three teams, they kind of ruined their trade deadline. Also, the games are good, but not great because now they have three games series instead of do-or-die games. The NBA gets A LOT wrong, but this has been a successful change over the past few years. Tonight, we have the 7th vs. 8th place game as the Magic take on the 76ers.

The Magic have had a wacky season. I expceted them to be pretty high up in the standings this season. However, they never got there. They had injuries which always cause issues to every team. The injuries are unavoidable, and you do your best to navigate them. However, the team still doesn't seem to have an identity. At their best, they have Paolo Banchero cooking, Franz Wagner scoring from all three levels, and Desmond Bane sharpshooting for them. They also have a staunch defense with Jalen Suggs leading the backcourt and Wendell Carter Jr. leading the front court. The problem is that none of this all seems to click at the same time. And, yes, that can be due to the injury issues.

Speaking of injuries. The walking wounded that is Joel Embiid leads the 76ers into this game. Philadelphia shouldn't be in this position if things actually worked out for them. For example, they have Tyrese Maxey at point guard - one of the best scoring guards in the league. Paul George is a likely Hall of Famer (remember, the basketball Hall of Fame lets you in easier than any other major sport). Embiid is an MVP winner, but he also is one of the least reliable superstars the league has ever seen. They have solid role players, but you have to wonder why this never seems to work for the team. It's like they are good, but just not great. Embiid just had an apendectimy so he is likely out for this game. He on;y played in one game against Orlando this year, but the 76ers did win.

Let me get this out of the way, I really don't care who wins this game, because I think both will make the playoffs. I think I'd rather face the Pistons than the Celtics, though, so that is good incentive to lose this game and win the next. But, then you're dealing with a Game 7 style situation, and that's no fun. Philadelphia won two of the three games against the Magic this season, but split the games in Philly. It does seem like the Magic are the healthier of the two teams. I really don't like the form the Magic have been in lately, though. Give me the home team in this one and the 76ers to win it. The drop off from Embiid to Andre Drummond shouldn't be too bad.