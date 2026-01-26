76ers Should Get Favorable Whistle Against Hornets

76ers vs. Hornets, 3:00 ET

I'm not really sure why there are early games in the NBA today. It isn't a holiday, these aren't makeup games, and I don't think I've seen many other days or times with many teams taking the floor early this year. However, for whatever reason, there are teams that are playing in the afternoon and early evening on a Monday. Seems a bit strange, but I actually fully embrace this. I like the idea of games all day. The WNBA does it, and so does baseball. My first action of the day will be on the 76ers as they take on the Hornets.

The 76ers are somewhat of a middling team at the moment. They are 24-20, but because they have the right pieces, they could be a team that finishes as an NBA Champion. However, they also have the pieces that could cause them to lose in the first round. It is, obviously, a wide range of possibilities, but with Philadelphia it is very hard to predict. The reason is that Joel Embiid cannot be counted on for health. Paul George at this point also can't be counted on for health or even the same level of productivity at this point. Both of those guys won't be playing in this game. Still, the team has Tyrese Maxey who is an All-Star starter for the first time this season, and has been one of the best scoring point guards in the league. With Embiid out, he puts the team on his back, and with Embiid in, he finds ways to be productive while still letting Joel get involved. Today, against a poor defending Hornets team, expect Maxey to get much of what he wants.

The Hornets are better than expected, but they still aren't an overly impressive team. They are just 18-28 for the season, but that is good enough to at least keep them in the Play-In consideration. If the season ended today, they wouldn't make the playoffs, but they are tied for 11th in the Eastern Conference. For a team that has been a bottom dweller most of the past decade or more, that's a nice step forward. Like the 76ers, they have been hitting on some of their recent draft choices, and that has made a major difference. Kon Knueppel looks like the real deal, and perhaps he will be a third option on a legitimate contender. It is also possible that he just looks good because he is playing on a bad Hornets team. LaMelo Ball seems to finally be playing a bit more basketball and less highlight searching. Brandon Miller is a reliable wing and role player who can occasionally lift the team in a tight game. The pieces are starting to get there, but they will need more help if they want to make the postseason.

In today's game, you really need to be aware of one thing about the NBA: Makeup calls are real. Referees know when they mess up, and teams tend to get favorable whistles when they got hosed in the previous game. The 76ers played a tight one against the Knicks on Saturday. Two separate times, the Knicks clearly were trying to foul Maxey and Embiid on separate plays. Maxey shot a dumb shot because he expected the foul to be called. Embiid turned the ball over. Coach Nick Nurse made a point of this in the postgame conference. I don't particularly love this spot for the 76ers as they are coming off a nice homestand, have a one-game road trip, and then have a game tomorrow. The Hornets are at home for their second straight game, and then leave for a two game road trip, so this is a better spot. However, I think the NBA will give the order to give some calls for Philadelphia today. Give me the 76ers with the points.