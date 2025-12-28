49ers Should Topple Streaking Bears Team

Bears vs. 49ers, 8:20 ET

We have almost reached the end of the Week 17 of the NFL slate. It is absurd how quickly everything seems to go. I guess that's what happens as we get older, things fill up our schedule, and we just don't have as much time to stop and enjoy it, so it all goes by in a blur. Time is a valuable thing, but we spend most of it trying to do things to keep it moving. Hopefully, especially lately, you've found a beat so you could enjoy some of these moments. I know both Chicago and San Francisco fans have enjoyed their season, and we should enjoy the opportunity to watch a potential playoff matchup as the Bears take on the 49ers.

I'll set the table a bit for you on where I was last week. I was in Switzerland with my wife, daughter, son, and his friend. My son and his friend were out and about looking for a bar that might have the Bears game on. Unfortunately, they didn't find one, but they found good times in other ways. I woke up in the middle of the night (out there) and checked my phone to see the entire city of Chicago going nuts because the Bears just staged an improbable comeback. The feeling was palpable even in Switzerland. I've never been a Bears fan, but this team is growing on me. They do play with fire a bit too much, and are probably destined to regress next year with these one-score games, but for now, the Bears are doing exactly what they need to, and they have already clinched a playoff spot. Next up is taking the division. The Bears have just four losses this season, but three of them have been road games. And when they lose on the road, it hasn't been overly close. They had a one-score game against the Packers, and arguably could've won the game. Outside of that, they were beaten by 14 against the Ravens, and they lost to the Lions by 32.

The 49ers have had one of the more amazing seasons in recent memory. So many coaches will talk about the "Next man up" phenomenon, but San Francisco is the true embodiment of it. They have won games with what seems like an entire roster on the injured list, or even not playing. They are finding ways to keep their defense afloat without some of their best players on the field. I'm quite impressed, and honestly, Kyle Shannahan deserves more recognition than he is getting. The fact that they are 11-4 is really impressive. Their losses are all against playoff teams, though, so maybe that will be an issue for them when they do make the postseason. They have lost to the Jaguars, Buccaneers, Texans, and Rams. In fact, the only playoff teams they've beaten are the Seahawks, Rams, and potentially the Panthers/Titans. It does at least allow people to question - is this team actually good, or are they just beating bad teams? I think the answer, like so many answers, is somewhere in between.

This should be a really good matchup of two teams looking to solidify their position in the playoffs. If the Bears win, I think they secure the division. If they lose, it will come down to a meaningless game (for the Lions) in Week 18. The 49ers are still have a shot at their own division, and potentially the #1 seed. I will give credit to Chicago for winning and playing well this year, but I think this is a game the Bears lose. They aren't quite as good on the road, and they are coming off of an emotional victory. I'll back the 49ers to cover the -3, even though maybe they are not quite as good as their record implies.