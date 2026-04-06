Why UConn Will Cover Vs. Michigan In 2026 NCAA Tournament National Championship

The Wolverines are the No. 1 team in college basketball, but Dan Hurley’s veteran Huskies are built to keep the title game close Monday.

Someone is cutting down the nets in the 2026 NCAA Tournament's national championship Monday, April 6, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Will it be the UConn Huskies, back-to-back national champions under head coach Dan Hurley in 2023-24, or the Michigan Wolverines, who are the No. 1 team in college basketball analyst Ken Pom's power rankings? That's what we are here to discuss.

Connecticut had a tougher path to the title game, beating Furman, UCLA, Michigan State, Duke, and Illinois. Yet, Michigan has the most impressive victory this season, beating the brakes off Arizona 91-73 in the Final Four Saturday. The Wolverines look as good as UConn did when they won two straight titles recently; all five of Michigan's wins in the NCAA tourney are by 13+ points.

Styles Make Fights, and this is a clash between teams with different approaches. Connecticut grinds teams down with its half-court offense and ranks 319th out of 365 D1 schools in adjusted tempo, according to Ken Pom. The Wolverines, on the other hand, run off rebounds and turnovers, and are 22nd in adjusted tempo.

Meanwhile, the Huskies are a battle-tested, veteran team, whereas this is just Michigan head coach Dusty May's second season in Ann Arbor. UConn is 21st in D1 experience and 19th in "minutes continuity" from last year's team. The Wolverines only have one starter who played on last year's team.

2026 National Championship Odds: UConn vs. Michigan (Caesars)

Moneyline: UConn (+240) | Michigan (-298)

Spread: HUSKIES +7 (-110) | Wolverines - 7 (-110)

| Wolverines - 7 (-110) Total — 144.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Even though I agree with Michigan being favored in this game, I disagree with the market about how much. The Wolverines were -5.5 favorites over Connecticut on the hypothetical line for the national championship entering the Final Four. That's just too big an overreaction to Michigan stomping Arizona. Keep in mind, UConn covered vs. Illinois and led 88% of the game.

Also, going back to the Styles Make Fights thing, I have more faith in the Huskies controlling the tempo. These teams have nearly identical offensive turnover rates (TOV%), but Connecticut ranks 104th in defensive TOV%, while Michigan ranks 277th, per Ken Pom. High-level basketball is a "battle for possessions," which favors the Huskies.

Plus, UConn defends the 3-point line better. Both have a 30.5% defensive 3-point shooting percentage, but Connecticut ranks 84th nationally in defensive 3-point-attempt rate (3PAr) and the Wolverines are 273rd. Defensive 3PAr is more predictive than actual 3-point shooting percentages, and the Huskies can run their sets because Michigan doesn't play aggressive on-ball defense.

Lastly, UConn big Tarris Reed has been the best player in the NCAA tourney, and his interior presence will get open looks for his teammates Monday. Reed has the highest usage rate on Connecticut, and he is surrounded by sharpshooters. So, I'm literally betting on the Huskies to cover the spread because they will get more possessions and win the 3-point battle.

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