Hammer These Best Bets For Every Elite Eight Game In 2026 NCAA Tournament

Now that my school, St. John's, has been eliminated, gambling is the only thing keeping me invested in the 2026 NCAA Tournament entering the Elite Eight. Since there are only seven more games in the college basketball season, and I'm slightly up money, I'm going to see this thing through. With that in mind, here are my four favorite looks for the Elite Eight this weekend.

2026 Elite Eight Bet Slip

These bets were available at the time of writing and are subject to change.

OVER 138.5 (-112) , up to 140, in #9 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. #3 Illinois Fighting Illini via Kalshi, risking 1.12 units (u).

, up to 140, in #9 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. #3 Illinois Fighting Illini via Kalshi, risking 1.12 units (u). #1 Arizona Wildcats -5.5 (-105) , up to -6.5, vs. #2 Purdue Boilermakers via FanDuel, risking 1.04u.

, up to -6.5, vs. #2 Purdue Boilermakers via FanDuel, risking 1.04u. UNDER 146.5 (-110) , down to 145, in #6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. #1 Michigan Wolverines via DraftKings, risking 1.1u.

, down to 145, in #6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. #1 Michigan Wolverines via DraftKings, risking 1.1u. #2 UConn Huskies +5 (-110), down to +4, vs. #1 Duke Blue Devils via Caesars Sportbook, risking 1.1u.

South: OVER 138.5 in Iowa vs. Illinois, Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET

These teams played faster than they normally do in their regular-season meeting, hence, the Over 142.5 cashing in Illinois's 75-69 win as -1.5 road favorites. According to Ken Pom, the Fighting Illini are 332nd nationally out of 365 D1 schools in offensive tempo and the Hawkeyes are 363rd.

The Iowa-Illinois total opened at 138.5 because of their slow paces, this is a neutral-site game, and recency bias. The Fighting Illini went Under the total by 20.5 points in their 65-55 win over 2-seed Houston in the Sweet 16, and Iowa PG Ben Stirtz hasn’t played a good game yet in this tourney. Stirtz leads the Hawkeyes in points and assists per game, usage rate, and PER.

That said, I like fading recent results in sports betting if there is logic supporting the fade, and Iowa’s defense isn’t nearly as tough as Houston’s. And even if Stirtz doesn’t have a bounce-back game Saturday, I like both offenses in this matchup. Iowa and Illinois have better offensive ratings than defensive ratings, and they are elite shooting teams from everywhere on the floor.

Plus, they both chuck threes and don't chase teams off the 3-point line on defense. Also, the Fighting Illini don’t foul their opponents or get to the charity stripe. Yet, since Illinois doesn’t play aggressive defense, the Hawkeyes can run their sets and maybe Stirtz can ease into the game.

Finally, Iowa ranks 251st nationally in effective field goal rate (per Ken Pom), which blends 2- and 3-point shooting, but ranks 16th in defensive turnover rate and 271st in defensive FT/FGA. Well, their aggression could hurt the Hawkeyes if the referees are calling it tight, which helps my Over, obviously.

Prediction: Illinois 76, Iowa 70

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West: Purdue vs. Arizona (-5.5) , Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET

The bottom line is the Boilermakers don't have a championship-caliber defense, and the Wildcats do. Because Purdue doesn't force many turnovers and Arizona is a better rebounding team at both ends of the floor, the Wildcats will be able to control the tempo, which could further expose Purdue's bad defense.

UoA ranks 51st in tempo and the Boilermakers rank 312th. If this game plays fast, Arizona will most likely roll Purdue. If this turns into a half-court game, the Wildcats could still win by margin. Arizona is 36th nationally in 3-point percentage but ranks 363rd in 3-point-attempt rate (3PAr) because it doesn't have to shoot 3s.

However, the Boilmakers are 327th in defensive 3PAr because they pack the paint to rebound and don't play aggressive perimeter defense. So, let's say my first angle about "UoA rolling Purdue in a fastbreak-game" doesn't pan out. Well, the Wildcats can shoot the lights out and close out the game defensively.

Prediction: Arizona 83, Purdue 72

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Midwest: UNDER 146.5 (-110) in Tennessee vs. Michigan, Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET

There are just so many reasons to like the Under here. The Volunteers are 325th nationally in 3PAr, 287th in free-throw percentage and 245th in tempo, per Ken Pom. But they rank 11th in the country in defensive efficiency and 28th in defensive effective field goal shooting.

Furthermore, between forwards Nate Ament, Jaylen Carrey, and Felix Okpara, UT has the length and athleticism on the wing to defend Wolverines forward and Big Ten Player of the Year, Yaxel Lendeborg. Michigan put up 90 points vs. Alabama in the Sweet 16, but the Vols play much slower and have a much better defense than 'Bama.

Neither defense forces many turnovers, and both are tall and good at defensive rebounding. So, there shouldn't be a lot of points off turnovers or putbacks, which are the easiest ways to score. Lastly, these teams are a combined 9-14 Over/Under (O/U) against ranked foes and 6-14 O/U over their last 20 games.

Prediction: Michigan 74, Tennessee 68

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East: UConn (+5) vs. Duke, Sunday at 5:05 p.m. ET

I'm just rolling with Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley, who is 16-2 against the spread with a +8.3 spread differential in the NCAA tourney since 2021. Meanwhile, no one is sure if Duke head coach Jon Scheyer's in-game management is any good. Yeah, Scheyer is one of the best recruiters in the country, but Hurley is the best big-game coach.

Also, UConn's frontcourt can hold up against Blue Devils All-American big Cameron Boozer. Huskies senior C Tarris Reed is a couple of inches taller than Boozer, and Connecticut senior forward Alex Karaban's outside shooting can pull Boozer and Duke C Patrick Ngongba out of the paint.

More importantly, the Huskies have way more experience and continuity. They rank 21st nationally in D1 experience and 17th in continuity, per Ken Pom. Whereas four of the five Blue Devils' starters in the Sweet 16 were underclassmen. Coaching and elite front courts in this region are why I bet Duke to miss the Final Four pre-tournament and that's exactly what UConn has.

Prediction: UConn 70, Duke 67

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