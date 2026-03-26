Sweet 16 Betting Bonanza: Embrace March Madness With These Four Top Picks

We are at my favorite weekend of the college basketball season: The Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. While there are only a couple of Cinderellas left in the tourney, 13 of the top 16 in Ken Pom's power ratings are playing for a chance to make the Final Four. I.e., the cream has risen.

I’ve identified four high-value spots across the regional brackets where the numbers diverge from public perception. From pace-driven totals in the West to rebounding edges in the Midwest, I break down the mismatches and coaching edges to support this weekend's best bets.

Best Bets for the 2026 Sweet 16

UNDER 147.5 (-110) , down to 145, in #11 Texas Longhorns vs. #2 Purdue Boilermakers via Caesars Sportsbook, risking 1.1 units (u).

, down to 145, in #11 Texas Longhorns vs. #2 Purdue Boilermakers via Caesars Sportsbook, risking 1.1 units (u). #9 Iowa Hawkeyes +1.5 (-108) , down to a pick 'em, vs. the #4 Nebraska Cornhuskers via FanDuel, risking 1.08u.

, down to a pick 'em, vs. the #4 Nebraska Cornhuskers via FanDuel, risking 1.08u. #2 UConn Huskies moneyline (-128) , up to -3, vs. the #3 Michigan State Spartans via FanDuel, risking 1.28u.

, up to -3, vs. the #3 Michigan State Spartans via FanDuel, risking 1.28u. #6 Tennessee Volunteers +3.5 (-110), down to +2.5, vs. the #2 Iowa State Cyclones via DraftKings, risking 1.1u.

West: UNDER 147.5 in #11 Texas vs. #2 Purdue, 7:10 p.m. ET

Pace and officiating are the two most important factors for betting totals. Well, both teams play at a slow pace. Neither cause many turnovers. Their metrics suggest they won't get many trips to the foul line. And they are good at defensive rebounding. Hence, there should be a lot of long, one-and-done possessions.

Texas is 252nd nationally in adjusted offensive tempo, 26th in defensive rebounding rate, and 352nd in defensive turnover rate (TOV%), per Ken Pom. Purdue is 312th in offensive tempo, 30th in defensive rebounding, and 243rd in defensive TOV%. Plus, the Boilermakers are 335th out of 365 D1 schools in offensive FT/FGA rate and seventh defensively.

For what it's worth, the market is backing the Under, too. Pinnacle Sportsbook, a market-making offshore oddsmaker, opened this total at 149, and it's down to 147. The market has been sharp in this NCAA Tournament, and the public typically likes betting Overs in primetime games, so I like this as a "contrarian play."

Prediction: Purdue 73, Texas 67

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South: #9 Iowa (+1.5) vs. #4 Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET

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East: #3 Michigan State vs. #2 UConn (-130) , 9:45 p.m. ET

As an alum of a Big East school and a lifelong fan of the conference, and a hater of the Big Ten, this is an auto-bet. The Spartans were the last Big Ten team to win a national championship in 2000. The Big East has nine titles over that span. UConn has five of them, including back-to-back titles in 2023-24.

More importantly, the Huskies have more experience and continuity. Connecticut's Dan Hurley is the best coach in the f**king sport. If you don't believe me, just ask him. The Huskies have a better resume with early-season non-conference wins over Illinois, Kansas, and Florida.

Finally, they have a better shot profile. Per Bart Torvik, UConn gets more layups, shoots more 3-pointers, allows fewer 3-pointers on defense, and attempts fewer long-mid-range jumpers, which are the worst shots in basketball. Preventing 3-point attempts is more predictive than defensive 3-point percentage because threes are fluky.

Prediction: UConn 74, Michigan State 67

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Midwest: #6 Tennessee (+3.5) vs. #2 Iowa State, 7:30 p.m. ET

Give me Tennessee's size over Iowa State's outside shooting. The Volunteers have three starters who are 6-foot-10 or taller, and the Cyclones have one starter who is 6-foot-10. UT leads the country in offensive rebounding rate. Teams can be hit or miss on jumpshots, especially on the road, and the Vols have a great interior defense.

Furthermore, ISU's 3-point shooting is overrated. On paper, Iowa State is 11th nationally in 3-point shooting percentage. However, the Cyclones only have one player who averages 20+ minutes per game, shooting better than 33.3% from behind the arc. Lastly, they might be without their best player, Joshua Jefferson, who got hurt in ISU's first-round game.

Prediction: Tennessee 70, Iowa State 68

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