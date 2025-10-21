2025 World Series First-Look Betting Odds: LA Dodgers Vs. Toronto Blue Jays

The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers are heavy favorites (-215) at DraftKings to repeat when they face the Toronto Blue Jays (+185) in the 2025 World Series. Since the Blue Jays won more games in the regular season, they have home-field advantage and host Game 1 of the World Series Friday.

Los Angeles has lost only one game this postseason to the Philadelphia Phillies in the divisional series while sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the wild-card round and the Milwaukee Brewers to win the NL pennant.

Dodgers icon Shohei Ohtani won the 2025 NLCS MVP and played one of the greatest games in MLB history. Shohei hit three home runs and pitched six scoreless innings in LAD’s NLCS-clinching win over Milwaukee.

As the AL’s regular-season wins leader, Toronto didn’t have to play in the wild-card round. The Blue Jays eliminated their divisional rival, the New York Yankees, in the 2025 ALDS before beating the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the ALCS.

This is Toronto’s first World Series appearance since it went back-to-back in 1992-93. Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has six home runs in this postseason and won the 2025 ALCS MVP, batting .385 vs. Seattle.

2025 World Series Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings as of 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, October 21.

Los Angeles (-215)

Toronto (+180)

Series Handicap

Dodgers -1.5 games (-115)

Blue Jays +1.5 games (-105)

Los Angeles +1.5 games (-425)

Toronto 1.5 games (+340)

World Series MVP

Shohei Ohtani (+180)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+600)

Freddie Freeman (+900)

George Springer (+1000)

Teoscar Hernandez (+1800)

Blake Snell (+1800)

Mookie Betts (+2000)

_____________________________

