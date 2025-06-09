2025 U.S. Open First-Look Betting Odds Featuring A New Top-Two Favorites

Even casual sports fans know that World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the man to beat heading into the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Scottie is the biggest U.S. Open betting favorite (+275) since Tiger Woods (+175) in 2009, according to SportsOddsHistory.com.

But, the reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau (+750) has overtaken World No. 2 Rory McIlroy as the second betting choice. In fact, Rory is tied with LIV Tour defector and 2021 U.S. Open champion, Jon Rahm, for the third-best betting odds (+1200) at BetMGM. After winning the 2025 Masters, and completing his career grand slam, McIlroy trailed Scheffler in the U.S. Open betting odds.

Yet, Rory's play has dipped since winning the green jacket. He was T7 at the Truist Championship, T47 at the PGA Championship, and missed the cut at last week's RBC Canadian Open, an event he's won twice. Plus, Bryson out-dueled Rory at Pinehurst Resort to win his second U.S. Open in 2024, and they played together in the final round of the 2025 Masters.

Once the public gets involved, the odds will shift, but here are the first-look prices for the U.S. Open, courtesy of BetMGM as of noon ET Monday, June 9th.

U.S. Open 2025 Betting Odds: Outright Winner

The Favorites (less than +4000)

Scottie Scheffler (+275)

Bryson DeChambeau (+750)

Jon Rahm (+1200)

Rory McIlroy (+1200)

Xander Schauffele (+2200)

Collin Morikawa (+2500)

Ludvig Åberg (+2500)

Joaquin Niemann (+3300)

Shane Lowry (+3300)

Spoiler Alert for my 2025 U.S. Open best bets article publishing later this week: I already bet Joaquin Niemann (+3500) at DraftKings Monday morning. I'll explain myself on my OutKick Bets Podcast and my "best bets, ‘one-and-done’" article, but Niemann is peaking, has major-winning talent, and a game that fits U.S. Open-type courses.

+4000 to +6500 Odds

Justin Thomas (+4000)

Patrick Cantlay (+4000)

Sepp Straka (+4000)

Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)

Viktor Hovland (+4500)

Jordan Spieth (+5000)

Tyrrell Hatton (+5000)

Ben Griffin (+6000)

Russell Henley (+6000)

+6600 to +10000

Brooks Koepka (+6600)

Corey Conners (+6600)

Hideki Matsuyama (+6600)

Keegan Bradley (+6600)

Sam Burns (+6600)

Harris English (+8000)

Maverick McNealy (+8000)

Ryan Fox (+8000)

Cameron Young (+9000)

Robert MacIntyre (+9000)

Tony Finau (+9000)

Keegan Bradley (+10000) at DraftKings is another 2025 U.S. Open bet I placed Monday. Bradley's tee-to-green game has been world-class on the PGA TOUR this year. Also, Keegan is a major winner (2011 PGA Championship) and has a victory in the three consecutive seasons prior.

Notable longshots greater than 100-to-1 odds

Cameron Smith (+10000)

Jason Day (+10000)

Matthew Fitzpatrick (+10000)

Wyndham Clark (+10000)

Dustin Johnson (+12500)

Brian Harman (+15000)

Gary Woodland (+20000)

Phil Mickelson (+25000)

