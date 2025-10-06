NFL Week 6 Opening Lines Including Lions-Chiefs On SNF, Bears-Commanders On MNF
The NFL Week 6 lines are live, featuring big spreads, road favorites, and marquee matchups from Thursday to Monday Night Football.
NFL Week 6 is loaded with trap lines, fake contenders, and a few teams still pretending they matter. The Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants kick things off Thursday night. There's a London game for a second straight week, and we're back to two Monday Night Football games. Let's get into the first-look moneylines, spreads, and totals for this week.
NFL Week 6 Opening Lines
The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 12:15 a.m. ET Monday, October 6.
Thursday Night Football
Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) at New York Giants (1-4)
- Moneyline (ML): Philadelphia (-360) | NYG (+285)
- Spread: Eagles -7 (-110) | Giants +7 (-110)
- Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
London (9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday)
Denver Broncos (3-2) vs. New York Jets (0-5)
- ML: Denver (-380) | NYJ (+300)
- Spread: Broncos -7.5 (-105) | Jets +7.5 (-115)
- Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Seven Sunday, 1 p.m. ET games
Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1) at Carolina Panthers (2-3)
- ML: Dallas (-170) | Carolina (+142)
- Spread: Cowboys -3 (-120) | Panthers +3 (+100)
- Total — 48.5 — Over (-114) | Under (-105)
Cleveland Browns (1-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)
- ML: Cleveland (+190) | Pittsburgh (-230)
- Spread: Browns +4.5 (-110) | Steelers -4.5 (-110)
- Total — 37.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) at Miami Dolphins (1-4)
- ML: LAC (-250) | Miami (+205)
- Spread: Chargers -5.5 (-110) | Dolphins +5.5 (-110)
- Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Seattle Seahawks (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)*
- ML: Seattle (+100) | Jacksonville (-120)
- Spread: Seahawks +1.5 (-118) | Jaguars -1.5 (-102)
- Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
*Jacksonville still needs to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 5.
Los Angeles Rams (3-2) at Baltimore Ravens (1-4)
- ML: LAR (-345) | Baltimore (+275)
- Spread: Rams -7 (-110) | Ravens +7 (-110)
- Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Arizona Cardinals (2-3) at Indianapolis Colts (4-1)
- ML: Arizona (+190) | Indianapolis (-230)
- Spread: Cardinals +4.5 (-105) | Colts -4.5 (-115)
- Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
New England Patriots (3-2) at New Orleans Saints (1-4)
- ML: New England (-192) | New Orleans (+160)
- Spread: Patriots -3.5 (-110) | Saints +3.5 (-110)
- Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Three Sunday, 4 p.m. ET games
Tennessee Titans (1-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)
- ML: Tennessee (+220) | Las Vegas (-270)
- Spread: Titans +5.5 (-105) | Raiders -5.5 (-115)
- Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)
- ML: Cincinnati (+800) | Green Bay (-1350)
- Spread: Bengals +14.5 (-110) | Packers -14.5 (-110)
- Total — 44.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)
San Francisco 49ers (4-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1)
- ML: San Francisco (+142) | Tampa Bay (-170)
- Spread: 49ers +3 (-105) | Buccaneers -3 (-115)
- Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Sunday Night Football
Detroit Lions (4-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (2-2)**
- ML: Detroit (+100) | Kansas City (-120)
- Spread: Lions +1.5 (-115) | Chiefs -1.5 (-105)
- Total — 49.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)
Kansas City still needs to play Jacksonville on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 5.
Monday Night Football (two games)
Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2)
- ML: Buffalo (-275) | Atlanta (+200)
- Spread: Bills -5.5 (-110) | Falcons +5.5 (-110)
- Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Chicago Bears (2-2) at Washington Commanders (3-2)
- ML: Chicago (+195) | Washington (-238)
- Spread: Bears +5.5 (-110) | Commanders -5.5 (-110)
- Total — 50.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
_____________________________
Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NFL 2025-26 bets here.