NFL Week 6 Opening Lines Including Lions-Chiefs On SNF, Bears-Commanders On MNF

The NFL Week 6 lines are live, featuring big spreads, road favorites, and marquee matchups from Thursday to Monday Night Football.

NFL Week 6 is loaded with trap lines, fake contenders, and a few teams still pretending they matter. The Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants kick things off Thursday night. There's a London game for a second straight week, and we're back to two Monday Night Football games. Let's get into the first-look moneylines, spreads, and totals for this week. 

NFL Week 6 Opening Lines 

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of 12:15 a.m. ET Monday, October 6. 

Thursday Night Football 

Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) at New York Giants (1-4) 

  • Moneyline (ML): Philadelphia (-360) | NYG (+285)
  • Spread: Eagles -7 (-110) | Giants +7 (-110)
  • Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

London (9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday) 

Denver Broncos (3-2) vs. New York Jets (0-5) 

  • ML: Denver (-380) | NYJ (+300)
  • Spread: Broncos -7.5 (-105) | Jets +7.5 (-115)
  • Total — 44.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Seven Sunday, 1 p.m. ET games

Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1) at Carolina Panthers (2-3) 

  • ML: Dallas (-170) | Carolina (+142)
  • Spread: Cowboys -3 (-120) | Panthers +3 (+100)
  • Total — 48.5 — Over (-114) | Under (-105)
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott scrambles out of the pocket against the New York Jets defensive at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. (Photo credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott scrambles out of the pocket against the New York Jets defensive at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. (Photo credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Cleveland Browns (1-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) 

  • ML: Cleveland (+190) | Pittsburgh (-230)
  • Spread: Browns +4.5 (-110) | Steelers -4.5 (-110)
  • Total — 37.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) at Miami Dolphins (1-4)

  • ML: LAC (-250) | Miami (+205)
  • Spread: Chargers -5.5 (-110) | Dolphins +5.5 (-110)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Seattle Seahawks (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)*

  • ML: Seattle (+100) | Jacksonville (-120)
  • Spread: Seahawks +1.5 (-118) | Jaguars -1.5 (-102)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

*Jacksonville still needs to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 5. 

Los Angeles Rams (3-2) at Baltimore Ravens (1-4) 

  • ML: LAR (-345) | Baltimore (+275)
  • Spread: Rams -7 (-110) | Ravens +7 (-110)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Arizona Cardinals (2-3) at Indianapolis Colts (4-1) 

  • ML: Arizona (+190) | Indianapolis (-230)
  • Spread: Cardinals +4.5 (-105) | Colts -4.5 (-115)
  • Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones throws a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones throws a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

New England Patriots (3-2) at New Orleans Saints (1-4) 

  • ML: New England (-192) | New Orleans (+160)
  • Spread: Patriots -3.5 (-110) | Saints +3.5 (-110)
  • Total — 45.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Three Sunday, 4 p.m. ET games

Tennessee Titans (1-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) 

  • ML: Tennessee (+220) | Las Vegas (-270)
  • Spread: Titans +5.5 (-105) | Raiders -5.5 (-115)
  • Total — 42.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)

  • ML: Cincinnati (+800) | Green Bay (-1350)
  • Spread: Bengals +14.5 (-110) | Packers -14.5 (-110)
  • Total — 44.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

San Francisco 49ers (4-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) 

  • ML: San Francisco (+142) | Tampa Bay (-170)
  • Spread: 49ers +3 (-105) | Buccaneers -3 (-115)
  • Total — 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield throws the ball vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Washington. (Photo credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield throws the ball vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Washington. (Photo credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

Sunday Night Football 

Detroit Lions (4-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (2-2)**

  • ML: Detroit (+100) | Kansas City (-120)
  • Spread: Lions +1.5 (-115) | Chiefs -1.5 (-105)
  • Total — 49.5 — Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Kansas City still needs to play Jacksonville on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 5. 

Monday Night Football (two games) 

Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

  • ML: Buffalo (-275) | Atlanta (+200)
  • Spread: Bills -5.5 (-110) | Falcons +5.5 (-110)
  • Total — 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Chicago Bears (2-2) at Washington Commanders (3-2) 

  • ML: Chicago (+195) | Washington (-238)
  • Spread: Bears +5.5 (-110) | Commanders -5.5 (-110)
  • Total — 50.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

