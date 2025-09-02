NFL 2025 Awards Picks, Best Bets: Derrick Henry, Nick Bosa Lead Predictions

Since the NFL 2025-26 season kicks off Thursday, it's Sh*t or Get Off the Pot as far as season-long predictions go. The asterisk "*" on the sections below indicates the actual bets I have in my portfolio. If there is no asterisk, then the player written is just a pick I'm going on the record with. There are a couple of awards where my "best bet" differs from my pick, and I'll explain why.

Enough of the jibber jabber, here's who I have winning the NFL MVP, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, Rookie of the Year on both sides of the ball, Comeback Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year.

NFL MVP: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (+600) at DraftKings

This is an official pick rather than a bet I have in my account because the payout isn't big enough. That said, Allen shoulders the most responsibility in the league and has never been hurt, so there is value since he should be the betting favorite. Plus, if the Bills clinch the 1-seed in the AFC, which is doable with their soft schedule, Allen will likely win his second consecutive NFL MVP.

*Offensive Player of the Year: Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry (+1400) at FanDuel

My guy is aging like fine wine. Last season, his first with the Ravens, Henry ran for the second-most yards of his career (1,921), tied a career high with 18 total touchdowns, and achieved career-bests in yards per rush (5.9) and success rate (58.8%). Henry and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson are the best rushing duo in the league.

Furthermore, there is a misconception that mobile quarterbacks hurt a running back's production. However, the opposite is true because the running quarterback keeps the defense from selling out to stop one ball carrier, which explains Henry's best season in 2024-25. More importantly, I expect Baltimore to have the best offense in the league this season.

*Defensive Player of the Year: San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa (+1500) at DraftKings

DPOY is a "pass rusher's award," and there are six pass-rushers with better odds to win it. Spoiler alert: There aren't five better pass-rushers in the NFL than Bosa, and his "fair odds" are +1000. Bosa won the 2022 DPOY with a league-leading 18.5 sacks, and Pro Football Focus (PFF) has graded him fourth or better among pass-rushers in four of his six NFL seasons.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward (+350) at DraftKings

The only bet I've made in this market is New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart (+2500) because of the payout, and he is the only other first-round quarterback after Ward. But, since Ward is the truth and will make the Titans a "tough out" this season, Dart will need to replace Giants starting QB Russell Wilson sooner rather than later for him to win rookie of the year.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: New York Giants EDGE Abdul Carter (+225) at DraftKings

NYG could have the best pass-rush in the league, featuring Carter, EDGEs Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, and All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence. It's rare for a highly-touted pass rusher like Carter to have so much help along the defensive line in his rookie season. Everyone thinks Carter is the "real deal," hence, him being a heavy favorite to win this award.

Otherwise, my best value in this market is Ravens EDGE Mike Green (+1200) at DraftKings. His off-the-field issues caused him to slip to the second round in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Green led college football in sacks last year. He was third in PFF's pass-rush win rate among EDGEs this preseason, and the weakest part of Baltimore's defense is its pass-rush, so Green should get a lot of snaps.

*Comeback Player of the Year: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (+500) at FanDuel

I'm one of the few people who still believe Lawrence can be a franchise quarterback. Although this is a "make or break" year for Lawrence. He has two stud wide receivers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. Jacksonville's first-year head coach, Liam Coen, got the most out of Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator last season.

Also, since quarterback is the most important position in the sport, Lawrence should have better odds of winning this award than Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson and 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey. Lastly, the Jaguars have a better chance of winning their division than QB Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys do in the NFC East.

Coach of the Year: Seattle Seahawks' Mike Macdonald (+2000) at DraftKings

Obviously, Seattle would need to win the NFC West for Macdonald to win Coach of the Year. I'm high on the Seahawks this season because their defense is nasty and Macdonald is one of the best defensive coaches in the NFL. Seattle's odds of winning its division are +500. Yet, if the Seahawks won the NFC West, Macdonald would finish in the top four in voting for Coach of the Year.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NFL 2025-26 bets here.