2025 NFC Championship 'Same Game Parlay': Washington Commanders At Philadelphia Eagles

I'm ramping up my NFL betting action since only two weeks are left in the 2024-25 season. Obviously, Super Bowl LIX will feature a prop-betting buffet. But, to prepare for the Big Game, I'm hitting the props for the 2025 NFL Conference Championships.

The Washington Commanders visit the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off Sunday's title-game doubleheader. To celebrate, I'm adding a ‘Same Game Parlay’ (SGP) to my Commanders-Eagles action. Keep in mind that these SGPs are small wagers since the payouts are large. Also, I'm making individual bets for the following legs of the SGP.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles 'Same Game Parlay' (+2200)

Via DraftKings as of 11:35 a.m. ET Sunday, January 26.

Commanders +7.5 alternate spread

alternate spread Eagles WR A.J. Brown UNDER 68.5 receiving yards

Washington RB Austin Ekeler 25+ receiving yards

Philadelphia LB Zack Baun OVER 9.5 tackles and assists

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime Touchdown

Commanders +7.5 alternate spread

I've already laid out my case for Washington covering +6 and possibly winning outright via writing and podcasting. If I went with the Commanders +6 regular spread, this SGP payout would be +2700. But, I'd rather take Washington's spread up past the "key number" of +7, and get my SGP to +2300 than be greedy.

Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown UNDER 68.5 receiving yards

Brown has been dealing with a knee injury for weeks, and he was limited in Philly's first practice this week with that knee and an illness. Regardless, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has been awful lately and Brown hasn't gotten much love.

He was on the sideline reading a book during Philadelphia's wild-card round win over the Green Bay Packers. Brown has 3 catches for 24 receiving yards on 10 targets in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Plus, the Commanders traded for CB Marshon Lattimore earlier this season, who is one of the best cover corners annually.

Washington RB Austin Ekeler 25+ receiving yards

Ekeler has 26+ receiving yards in eight of his 14 regular-season and playoff games. He missed the last Commanders-Eagles meeting in Week 16. But, in Week 11, Ekeler had season highs in receptions (8) and receiving yards (89).

Also, since Washington is an underdog, the Commanders will likely have to throw from behind, and Ekeler is their running back for passing downs. Yet, whatever the game script is for Washington, Ekeler will likely play at least 50% of their snaps Sunday.

Eagles LB Zack Baun OVER 9.5 tackles + assists

Philadelphia's "green dot" (defensive playcaller), LB Nakobe Dean is hurt, which means Baun will have more responsibility in the NFC title game. Furthermore, Washington gets into a bunch of short-yardage situations and typically linebackers make the tackles on those downs. Lastly, Baun had 15 tackles and assists vs. the Commanders in Week 11 and 10 in Week 16.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD

Robinson is Washington's short-yard and goal-line running back. He has 10 rushing touchdowns this season and Robinson has scored in half of his 16 games. Robinson has 3 rushing TDs in his five career games against the Eagles but, coincidentally, all three were in Philadelphia.

