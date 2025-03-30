2025 Final Four Opening Betting Odds: Florida Vs. Auburn, Houston Vs. Duke

CBS Sports' Ian Eagle said there is "all chalk on the riverwalk" in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. For the first time in 17 years, and second after expanding to 64 teams in 1985, all 1-seeds have made the Final Four: Florida Gators, Duke Blue Devils, Houston Cougars, and Auburn Tigers.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The 2025 Final Four tips off Saturday, April 5, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and ends with the national championship Monday, April 7. Florida faces Auburn in the first Final Four game Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET, and Houston plays Duke in the second at 8:49 p.m. ET.

2025 Final Four Opening Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings as of 7:25 p.m. ET Sunday, March 30.

Florida Gators (34-4) vs. Auburn Tigers (32-5)

Moneyline: Florida (-142) | Auburn (+120)

Spread: Gators -2.5 (-110) | Tigers +2.5 (-110)

Total — 164.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Florida's path to the Final Four

Round of 64: Norfolk State, 95-69

Round of 32: UConn, 77-75

Sweet 16: Maryland, 87-71

Elite Eight: Texas Tech, 84-79

Auburn's path to the Final Four

Round of 64: Alabama State, 83-63

Round of 32: Creighton, 82-70

Sweet 16: Michigan, 78-65

Elite Eight: Michigan State, 70-64

Houston Cougars (34-4) vs. Duke Blue Devils (35-3)

Moneyline: Houston (+170) | Duke (-205)

Spread: Cougars +4.5 (-105) | Blue Devils -4.5 (-115)

Total — 136.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Houston's path to the Final Four

Round of 64: SIU Edwardsville, 78-40

Round of 32: Gonzaga, 81-76

Sweet 16: Purdue, 62-60

Elite Eight: Tennessee, 69-50

Duke's path to the Final Four

Round of 64: Mount St. Mary's, 93-49

Round of 32: Baylor, 89-66

Sweet 16: Arizona, 100-93

Elite Eight: Alabama, 85-69

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my college basketball 2025 betting record via X all season.