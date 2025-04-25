Turning It Around With Two Guaranteed Winners In 2025 NBA Playoffs Friday

After spending the last couple of days rehabbing from the beating I took in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, I'm getting back out there on Friday. I'm a disgraceful 7-14 in the NBA Play-In Tournament and postseason. I gave out two bets on Thursday on X that both hit, and I'm adding them to my playoff betting record, which is fair since I count the losses of the bets published on social media.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Regardless, winning two games in a row is nothing to brag about considering the hole I've put myself in betting the Association this season. In fact, I need to cash roughly 75-80% of my bets for the rest of the postseason to break even. It's doable, but unlikely. Hopefully, the mini-heater will carry into Friday.

2025 NBA Playoffs best bets for April 25

The odds are the best available at the time of writing.

Boston Celtics -4.5 (-110) , up to -6, at Orlando Magic via DraftKings, risking 1.1 units (u).

, up to -6, at Orlando Magic via DraftKings, risking 1.1 units (u). Los Angeles Lakers +3.5 (-110), down to +2, at Minnesota Timberwolves via Fanatics Sportsbook, risking 1.1u.

Celtics (-4.5) at Magic

Boston beat Orlando 103-86 as a -12 home favorite in Game 1 and 109-100 in Game 2 on Wednesday but failed to cover as a -10 favorite. The Celtics' spread was two points lower than the series opener because All-Star Jayson Tatum missed Game 2 with a wrist injury, and he is doubtful for Game 3.

Tatum missed 10 games in the regular season and Boston was 8-2 straight up (SU) in those outings with a +10.5 scoring margin. One was a 20-point beating by Orlando at the end of the regular season, but the Celtics rested all of their starters. Boston PG Jrue Holiday is questionable for Game 3, too, and the Celtics were 14-6 SU without him during the regular season.

I trust the Celtics more than any team to overcome minor injuries because of their continuity. Kristaps Porziņģis missed most of last year's playoffs, and the Celtics still coasted to a title. Plus, Holiday's absence isn't major because the 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, PG Payton Pritchard, is replacing him, and the Magic have the worst point guard situation of all the teams in the postseason.

Also, this pick has some "transitive property" analysis to it: The Thunder were a 9.5-point road favorite in their 114-108 Game 3 win at Memphis, and the gap between OKC and Grizzlies isn't five points wider than the gap between Boston and Orlando, even if Tatum and Holiday are out.

Ultimately, the Magic got lucky to cover Game 2. The Celtics' biggest lead was 15 points despite hitting just 32.4% of their 3-balls. They won three of the "four factors" and three of the four quarters and Orlando only covered by a half-point on Wednesday. Boston doesn't have to blow the Magic out; it can cover -4.5 with a late surge and free throws in the final seconds.

Prediction: Celtics 108, Magic 98

_____________________________

Lakers (+3.5) at Timberwolves

This is a "homer/homie" bet with a little basketball analysis sprinkled in. I'm in Austin, Texas this weekend and hanging out on Friday with a buddy who is a diehard Lakers fan and relocated from Southern California for the greener pastures of the Lone Star State a few years ago. We're hitting the town for wings and beer to watch the 2025 NFL Draft and Lakers game.

So, I'm being a good friend and betting Los Angeles in Game 3. That said, I still think the Lakers will crush the T-Wolves in this series despite Minnesota winning Game 1. The Timberwolves shot 21-of-42 from 3-point land in the series opener, but the Lakers adjusted and held them to 20.0% from behind the arc (5-for-25) in Game 2.

Furthermore, the T-Wolves don't have a third-scoring option, and we saw that hurt them last game. Minnesota All-Stars SG Anthony Edwards and PF Julius Randle combined for 52 points Tuesday, but none of their teammates reached double digits. While LA has three guys who can "get buckets": Luka Dončić, LeBron James, and SG Austin Reaves.

Perhaps the Timberwolves' role players step up at home. However, LeBron usually figures his opponents out as the playoff series progresses and Luka is the best postseason scorer since Michael Jordan. LeBron and Luka will continue to exploit Minnesota's weaknesses and take back home-court advantage by winning Game 3. Or at least the Lakers will cover the spread.

Prediction: Lakers 110, Timberwolves 106

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NBA 2024-25 betting record via X all season.