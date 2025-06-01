2025 NBA Finals Opening Betting Odds: Indiana Pacers Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Association's worst nightmare has come true with two small-market teams playing in the 2025 NBA Finals: Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. Indiana walked through the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the first and second rounds and upset the New York Knicks in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.

OKC swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, beat the Denver Nuggets in seven games in the conference semifinals, and gentlemanly swept the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 Western Conference Finals. The Thunder won and covered both meetings with the Pacers by an average of 13.5 points per game during the regular season.

The NBA's TV ratings were already a disaster, but this might be the least-watched finals since before Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Not even the 2024-25 NBA MVP, Thunder combo guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, can save the finals. In fact, gambling is the only reason that people will tune in this year. With that in mind, let's look at how you can bet on the 2025 NBA Finals.

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 2025 NBA Finals Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:45 p.m. ET Sunday, June 1.

Series Winner

Oklahoma City Thunder (-700)

Indiana Pacers (+500)

Series Spread

Thunder -1.5 games (-275)

Pacers +1.5 games (+220)

Oklahoma City -2.5 (-130)

Indiana +2.5 (+110)

2025 NBA Finals MVP

Thunder SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (-600)

Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton (+700)

Indy forward Pascal Siakam (+1600)

Thunder SF Jalen Williams (+3000)

OKC big Chet Holmgren (+7500)

