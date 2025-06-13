Thunder Will Bounce Back At Pacers In Game 4 Of 2025 NBA Finals Like They Always Do, Right?

Winning the series opener was cute and all but, still, there is a real possibility the Indiana Pacers (2-1) could win the 2025 NBA Finals after upsetting the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-2) in Game 3 Wednesday. Now, the Pacers can put the Thunder, who have won 81 regular-season and playoff games, on the brink of elimination with a victory in Game 4 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Oklahoma City is -6 to 6.5 favorites for Game 4 and the total is 226-226.5, depending on where you look. The Thunder are 0-8 against the spread (ATS) on the road in these playoffs but are 5-0 straight up and 3-2 ATS following a loss with a +19.6 scoring margin.

As +5.5 home underdogs, Indy beat OKC 116-107 Wednesday. Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a down-game by his high standards, scoring 24 points on 9-for-20 and committing a personal playoff-worst 6 turnovers. Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 11 assists and PF Pascal Siakam added 21 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers Game 4 Odds

I don't really get it, and I've picked them to lose every series, but maybe the Pacers are the team of destiny. They have the continuity, coaching, and 3-point shooting to win a title in today's NBA. I thought Indiana's defense would hold them back. I guess not, though. To their credit, the Pacers have played better defense since the NBA All-Star Game.

Yet, they beat the Thunder in Game 3 despite getting out-rebounded, losing the 3-point battle 10-9, and hitting four fewer free throws. That's a game OKC has to win. Also, Indiana’s bench was the star of Game 3. Pacers PG T.J. McConnell and SG Bennedict Mathurin, in particular. McConnell was +12 with 10 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals and Mathurin was +18 with 27 points.

Typically, role players perform better at home and Indy won Game 3 without playing that well. The Pacers will shoot better than 33.3% from behind the arc Friday, and they just have more guys they can rely on than the Thunder. Indiana has seven players averaging 10+ points per game in this series, while Oklahoma City cannot survive a bad game by SGA.

Finally, there is value in fading the line movement and what the public thinks will likely happen in Game 4, which is the Thunder tying the series in dominating fashion. OKC opened as -5.5 favorites, and it might hit -6.5 before tip-off. However, the Pacers have another gear, and head coach Rick Carlisle is coaching his a** off in these playoffs.

Best Bet: Indiana Pacers +6.5 (-115) at BetMGM

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NBA 2024-25 betting record via X all season.