2025 College Football Conference Title Game Best Bets: Big 12, SEC, Big Ten, ACC

Full disclosure: I'm not a regular college football bettor. I'll dabble here or there, and load up during the conference championships, bowl games (the rare few nowadays where the players suit up for), and the College Football Playoff. Nonetheless, my "low-volume" approach this season has paid off, as I'm 16-7 after a 4-0 sweep of rivalry week.

Since I'm not a "diehard" college football fan, and I'm not going to BS you guys, I'm not betting title games outside the Power Four conferences. I spent too much time looking at the games broken down below, so I'm confident in my process, and I'm playing with house money because of my season-long record. That said, here are my looks for Saturday's conference championships.

2025 College Football Power Four Conference Championship Betting Card

UNDER 49.5 (-110) , down to 48.5, in BYU Cougars vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders via BetMGM, risking 1.1 units (u).

, down to 48.5, in BYU Cougars vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders via BetMGM, risking 1.1 units (u). Georgia Bulldogs -2.5 (-115) , up to -3, vs. Alabama Crimson Tide via DraftKings, risking 1.15u.

, up to -3, vs. Alabama Crimson Tide via DraftKings, risking 1.15u. Ohio State Buckeyes -4 (-110) , up to -5, vs. Indiana Hoosiers via DraftKings, risking 1.1u.

, up to -5, vs. Indiana Hoosiers via DraftKings, risking 1.1u. Virginia Cavaliers -3.5 (-112), up to -5, vs. Duke Blue Devils via Kalshi, risking 1.12u.

Big XII: UNDER 49.5 in BYU Cougars vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

This is a good contrarian spot because people are afraid to bet Unders on Big XII games with totals shorter than 50. But the total falling to 49.5 from the 50.5 opener has to be sharp line movement. Roughly 75% of the betting action is on the Over at the time of writing, per Pregame.com.

Both teams run the ball more than they throw it, and both have higher power-rated defenses than offenses. According to Pro Football Focus, BYU’s defensive grade is 55th (99th in offense), and Texas Tech has the highest defensive grade in the country (26th in offense).

The Red Raiders beat the Cougars 29-7 last month on a 50.5 total. Texas Tech gained 4.9 yards per play, and BYU had 3.9 yards per play when they played last month. They played at a slower-than-average tempo. The Red Raiders had 73 plays (they average 75.2 per game) and the Cougars ran 65 plays (they average 67.7 per game).

Typically, I’d zag on the previous results in a rematch. However, styles make fights, and BYU-Texas Tech will be played in a phone booth, so to speak. Lastly, teams play tighter in postseason games, and the market is forecasting a lower-scoring Big XII championship.

SEC: Georgia Bulldogs (-2.5) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Big Ten: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (-4)

I've heard serious sports betting analysts make the argument that this could be a "let-down spot" for Ohio State after it smacked Michigan 27-9 in The Game last week. Which I get because, besides maybe the national championship, their yearly rivalry game vs. Michigan is the biggest game for the Buckeyes.

Despite being the reigning national champion, one of the biggest blemishes on OSU head coach Ryan Day's resume is his four-game losing streak vs. Michigan from 2021-24. But now that the monkey is off Day's back and Ohio State is a lock to make the 12-team College Football Playoff, they don't need to win the Big Ten title.

However, because of that losing streak to Michigan, the Buckeyes haven't won a conference championship since 2020. So, I'm not questioning OSU's motivation for this game. Plus, defending a title is harder than winning one, and it's even more impressive if Ohio State beats Michigan, wins the Big Ten, and goes undefeated en route to back-to-back championships.

And maybe I'm selling Indiana short, but if motivation isn't an issue, the Buckeyes pummel the Hoosiers, like they have every team this year. Also, I'll pay to see Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza beat me with one hand tied behind his back. OSU allows just 2.8 yards per rush, and Mendoza will be in a lot of obvious passing situations.

Granted, the line movement makes me nervous. Ohio State opened up as -6.5 favorites at Circa Sports in Las Vegas and is down to -4 at most sportsbooks, even though it's one of the most popular college football programs in the country. I can't imagine many people are backing the Hoosiers. Yet, I'm fading the line movement and hoping the "sharp money" is wrong.

ACC: Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers (-3.5)

As much as I'd like to fade the first Duke-Virginia meeting a few weeks ago, where the Cavaliers dummied the Blue Devils 34-17 in Duke's home stadium, that game was so lopsided I just can't get there. UVA doubled the Blue Devils up in first downs (22-11), gained 285 more total yards (540-255), and held a four-touchdown lead through the first three quarters.

With that in mind, the only pro-Duke argument is "fading the public". Per BetMGM's John Ewing via X, more than 90% of the action is on Virginia as of Wednesday. But at least the line moved from Cavaliers -2.5 on the opener through the key number of -3, and up to the current price of -4/-4.5. I.e., there is sharp money coming in on UVA.

I shopped around and found Virginia -3.5 at Kalshi, a prediction market that's available in all 50 states. UVA has a +0.7 yards-per-play differential vs. FBS opponents, and Duke has a -0.3 yards-per-play differential. The Cavaliers have a balanced offensive attack, whereas Blue Devils QB Darian Mensah is a one-man show.

_____________________________

_____________________________