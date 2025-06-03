2025 Belmont Stakes Horses, Jockeys, Morning-Line Odds, Post Positions

The Triple Crown of horse racing concludes at the world-famous Saratoga Race Course for the second consecutive year with the 2025 Belmont Stakes. The final jewel of the Triple Crown will return to its traditional home in Elmont, New York next year when the renovation of Belmont Park is complete.

Unfortunately, there will be no Triple Crown winner this year because the 2025 Kentucky Derby champion, Sovereignty, skipped the Preakness Stakes to prepare for the Belmont. He is the second betting choice (2-1) behind the winner of four graded stakes races, including the Preakness, Journalism (8-5), who was also the betting favorite at the Kentucky Derby.

Traditionally, the Belmont Stakes is a 1.5-mile race. However, it's been shortened to 1.25 miles on the Saratoga dirt track. This is an eight-horse field between the best three-year-olds in the world running for a $2 million purse at 7:04 p.m. ET Saturday, June 7 on FOX.

2025 Belmont Stakes Post Positions, Morning-Lines

1. Hill Road

Morning-line (ML): 10-1

Record (Starts-Win-Place-Show): 5-2-0-2

Jockey: Irad Ortiz

Trainer: Chad Brown

2. Sovereignty

ML: 2-1

Record: 6-3-2-0

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Trainer: William Mott

3. Rodriguez

ML: 6-1

Record: 5-2-2-1

Jockey: Mike Smith

Trainer: Bob Baffert

4. Uncaged

ML: 30-1

Record: 4-2-0-0

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

5. Crudo

ML: 15-1

Record: 3-2-0-0

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

6. Baeza

ML: 4-1

Record: 5-1-2-1

Jockey: Flavien Pratt

Trainer: John A. Shirreffs

7. Journalism

ML: 8-5

Record: 7-5-1-1

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy

8. Heart of Honor (GB)

ML: 30-1

Record: 7-2-4-0

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Trainer: Jamie Osborne

_____________________________

