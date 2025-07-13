First-Look Betting Odds For The 153rd Open Championship At Royal Portrush

The PGA, DP World, and LIV Tour's best head to Northern Ireland for golf's final major this year.

The field is set, and the betting odds have reset for next week’s 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club's Dunluce Links in Northern Ireland. I say "reset" because sportsbooks have been taking action on the 2025 Open since reigning Champion Golfer of the Year Xander Schauffele (+2500) won the 152nd Open at Royal Troon in England.

Of course, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+450) enters as the favorite at DraftKings, followed by Irishman and 2025 Masters champion, Rory McIlroy (+700). Fellow Irish lad Shane Lowry (+3000) won the Claret Jug in 2019 at Royal Portrush by six strokes, the club's third and most recent time hosting The Open.

Two-time major winner and LIV Tour defector Jon Rahm (+1200) and two-time U.S. Open champion and fellow LIV Tour defector, Bryson DeChambeau (+1800), are the only other golfers below 20-to-1. Chris Gotterup (+7000) qualified for The Open by holding off Rory to win the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open 2025.

This is a sneak preview of my upcoming "Best Bets, 'One-And-Done'" article, but I'm all-in on JON RAHM (+1200), down to +1000, at The Open. He's at the top of my betting card, and I'm using him for my survivor league. Rahm is a proven winner (2021 U.S. Open and 2023 Masters) with an all-around game, three top-10s in the last four Open Championships, and a T11 at Royal Portrush 2019.

Otherwise, I'll research the course and field further to find some longshots from the guys below.

The Open Championship 2025 Betting Odds

More golfers from +2500 to +5000

Collin Morikawa (+2500)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)

Tyrrell Hatton (+2800)

Ludvig Åberg (+2800)

Viktor Hovland (+3000)

Robert MacIntyre (+3000)

Joaquin Niemann (+4000)

Justin Thomas (+4500)

Jordan Spieth (+4500)

Brooks Koepka (+5000)

Patrick Cantlay (+5000)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000)

Other notables at Royal Portrush

Sepp Straka (+6000)

Russell Henley (+6000)

Sam Burns (+7000)

Hideki Matsuyama (+7500)

Keegan Bradley (+8000)

Jason Day (+8000)

J.J. Spaun (+9000)

Min Woo Lee (+9000)

Cameron Smith (+12000)

Brian Harman (+12000)

Tony Finau (+13000)

Sergio Garcia (+15000)

Phil Mickelson (+40000)

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my PGA Tour 2025 betting record via X throughout the entire season.