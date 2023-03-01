Betting Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns Debut Wednesday

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Durant makes his anticipated debut for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at the Charlotte Hornets in a 7 p.m. ET tip-off at the Spectrum Center.

The Suns sent a package including forwards Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, four 1st-round draft picks and a pick swap to Brooklyn for a disgruntled KD on Feb. 9.

Kevin Durant warms up before a Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

In Durant’s first game for the Warriors in 2016, KD scored 27 points vs. the Spurs on 61.1% shooting (1 for 3 from behind the arc) with 10 rebounds and four assists in 36:36 of action.

Also, Durant scored 22 points on 43.8% shooting (1 for 2 from behind the arc) with five rebounds and three assists in 24:56 of game time in his first game with the Nets vs. the Warriors in 2020.

Kevin Durant’s player props vs. the Hornets (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Points: 20.5

OVER (-120)

UNDER (-110)

I lean to the Over but it’s only a “lean” because my rationale is super square. Durant is averaging 29.7 points per game (PPG) this season and 27.3 PPG for his career so 21 seems easy.

More importantly, KD wants to distance himself as far as possible from the Nets failure so I’m expecting Durant to hit the ground running with Phoenix.

KD is one of the more malleable offensive players in basketball history. As in Durant could play off-ball, on-ball, he could try to space the floor or take the keys of the offense.

Charlotte Hornets SF Kelly Oubre Jr. defends Kevin Durant during their game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Also, KD played the Hornets three times already this season. He is averaging 26.3 PPG on 57.4% shooting and has scored at least 23 points in all three games.

But, what’s keeping me from going to the window with a bet on Durant’s Over for points scored is he will be on a minutes restriction. Obviously, if we got the full KD experience his points prop would be higher than 20.5.

Rebounds: 5.5

OVER (+100)

UNDER (-130)

This, and his 3-pointers made, are my favorite looks of Durant’s player props because he has grabbed at least 6 rebounds in 22 of his 39 games this season and Phoenix doesn’t have a lot of size.

Kevin Durant rebounds the ball during the game vs. the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Plus Charlotte is 24th in rebounding rate and the Hornets play at one of the fastest paces in the NBA. Faster pace equals more possessions, which leads to more rebounding opportunities.

Assists: 3.5

OVER (-115)

UNDER (-115)

Suns PG Chris Paul kills any chance Durant has for throwing four or more assists. CP3 is one of the most ball-dominant guards ever and you know he wants to be the quarterback of Phoenix’s offense.

If anything Paul would help KD cash Overs for his points and 3-pointers made props. Also, Devin Booker handles some of the distributing responsibilities for the Suns.

Between Booker and CP3, KD doesn’t need to worry about getting others involved and can focus on just getting his.

3-Pointers made: 1.5

OVER (+105)

UNDER (-135)

I’d SPRINKLE on KEVIN DURANT OVER 1.5 MADE 3-POINTERS (+105) because, again, I think the Suns’ leaders welcome KD in with open arms.

Furthermore, the Hornets rank 24th in wide-open 3-point-attempt rate allowed on defense and have defensive lapses often. KD has made at least two 3s in 22 of his 39 games played this season.

Again, I would go lite if betting KD’s 3-pointers made prop because of the minutes restriction thing. But, Durant is one of the best shooters in NBA history and Booker and CP3 are willing passers so this is the only KD prop I’d bet.

