BET: Warriors To Get Past Kings In Game 5 Wednesday

Videos by OutKick

I could get egg on my face with this handicap but I’m betting the fracture to De’Aaron Fox‘s index finger on his shooting hand gives the 6-seed Golden State Warriors an edge over the 3-seed Sacramento Kings in Game 5.

The Warriors tied the series with a 126-125 Game 4 home win Sunday. Steph Curry pulled a Chris Webber and almost cost Golden State the game. But, Kings SF Harrison Barnes missed a would-be game-winning 3 at the end of regulation.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry dribbles around Kings PG De’Aaron Fox during the 3rd quarter in Game 5 of their NBA playoff series at Chase Center in San Francisco. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Network)

Fox is “questionable” for Game 5 but expected to play. His clutch-ness is the reason why the Kings won the 1st two games of this series. Games 1 and 2 were toss-ups that and Fox got Sactown over the finish line so to speak.

This series is heading back to Sacramento and these teams have split the “four factors” but the Kings are 3-1 against the spread over the four games.

Warriors Vs. Kings Game 5 Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET.

Venue: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Betting odds for Warriors-Kings Game 5 Wednesday at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Truth be told, all of my Warriors-Kings Game 5 analysis is basic. Essentially, it boils down to Golden State has been here before and Sacramento hasn’t. Also, the Splash Brothers are ballin’ in this series.

Curry is averaging 31.5 points per game (PPG) on a 64.8% true shooting (.489/.400/.952) and Klay Thompson is scoring 20.3 PPG on 62.7% true shooting (.468/.395/1.000). The Kings don’t have the defense to deal with Steph and Klay.

Plus Fox might try and attack the paint more since he has an injury on his shooting hand. But, Draymond Green might foul the hell out of Fox if he goes to the rack. We know Green will dirty up a game to get his team a win.

Warriors big Draymond Green defends Kings C Domantas Sabonis in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Chase Center. (Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Green and Warriors C Kevon Looney are neutralizing Sactown All-Star big Domantas Sabonis. Draymond proved why he’s worth the drama by bringing a much-needed intensity in Golden State’s Game 4 win.

Sabonis has a -10 net rating in this series and his field goal percentage has fallen from 61.5% during the regular season to 48.2% in the playoffs. Sabonis has been held to 15 or fewer points in three of the four games this series.

Ultimately, both Curry and Thompson have a proven track-record and either can be the best player on the floor in Game 5. Outside of Fox, Sacramento doesn’t have anyone it can rely on to get a crucial bucket.

BET: Golden State’s (-125) moneyline at DraftKings, up to -135 before laying up to -3 with the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors’ odds vs. the Sacramento Kings for Game 5 of their NBA playoff series from DraftKings.

Check out Geoff’s NBA betting show on the OutKick Bets Podcast feed for the audio versions of the handicaps.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.