Bet the NBA Playoffs Risk-Free with PointsBet

The NBA Playoffs are heating up and PointsBet Sportsbook is giving new users an incredible opportunity to bet on any NBA Playoff game risk-free.

Here’s the deal: Sign up for PointsBet by clicking HERE and get up to a $500 Refund (in Free Bets) if your 1st Fixed Odds Bet loses and up to a $1,500 Refund (in Free Bets) if your first PointsBetting Wager loses! New Customers Only! Use Code – OUTKICK – to take advantage!

If you’ve been thinking about opening an account but waiting for the right time, look no further. You’ve got an excellent opportunity to start your PointsBet betting career with significant profit during the NBA Playoffs.

Here are the full details on how to claim your risk-free bets:

Available to new PointsBet users in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, and Michigan.