BET: Texans Cover And Upset Bears In Chicago Sunday

The Houston Texans (0-1-1) roll into the “Windy City” in Week 3 to play the Chicago Bears (1-1) at Soldier Field Sunday with the kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

After tying Week 1 at home vs. the Indianapolis Colts 20-20, the Texans kept it close in a 16-9 loss at the Denver Broncos Sunday. Houston is 2-0 against the spread (ATS), covering as 7-point home underdogs vs. the Colts and 10-point road ‘dogs vs. the Broncos.

Chicago got pummelled 27-10 at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. The Bears upset the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 at home in Week 1 as 6-point home ‘dogs.

Head to DraftKings Sportsbook to BET the HOUSTON TEXANS +3 (-120) while this line is at a key number. Houston ATS is a sharp play because of its quarterback, linemen and coaching edges.

Betting Deets (DraftKings)

Moneyline (ML): TEXANS (+125) , Bears (-145)

, Bears (-145) ATS: TEXANS +3 (-120) , Bears -3 (-110)

, Bears -3 (-110) Total (O/U) — 40 — O: -110, U: -110

Pros Taking Texans, Joes Betting Bears

According to Pregame.com, nearly 60% of the cash is on Houston while roughly the same volume of bets have been placed on Chicago.

Typically, you want to follow the money when it’s counter to the public since professional bettors put up a lot more dough than you or I.

Also, I’m confident Chicago has the bigger money handle when Texans-Bears gets closer to kickoff because the Bears have a much bigger fanbase.

Chicago’s Quarterback & Offensive Line Concerns

Either Bears QB Justin Fields sucks or he has no help around him. Actually, both things are true. But, man is Fields bad.

Justin Fields stats in his young NFL career so far 💥 pic.twitter.com/jfxaCFPprs — BearsNationCP (@CpBears) September 19, 2022

Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades Fields as the second-worst quarterback in the NFL (out of 34 eligible QBs). Football Outsiders ranks Fields dead-last out of 33 eligible QBs in their proprietary stat, DVOA.

In fact, Texans third-round, second-year QB Davis Mills is outplaying Fields thus far. Mills ranks higher in QBR, DVOA and PFF.

Texans QB Davis Mills throws a reverse pass to WR Brandin Cooks at NRG Stadium in Houston. (Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mills was a highly-touted, five-star recruit coming out of high school. But, Mills played for a Stanford football program that has been bad in recent seasons.

And while Mills has better pass catchers around him, Fields’ WRs are getting open and he isn’t hitting them.

According to Next Gen Stats, the average separation on Justin Fields' targets is 3.93 yards, fourth-best in the NFL. — Moody (@EricNMoody) September 21, 2022

However, the offensive line is a real weakness for the Bears who rank last in pressure rate allowed, according to PFF and Pro Football Reference.

Texans DE Jerry Hughes has been underrated for years and is PFF’s fourth-best graded pass rusher. Hughes could have a Fields Day in Chicago Sunday vs. the Bears’ terrible offensive line.

The Lovie Smith ‘Revenge Game’

Former Bears and current Texans head coach Lovie Smith talks to the press during Media Day in Super Bowl XLI. (Gary W. Green/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

I’m not serious about Lovie Smith’s “revenge game” angle. It’s just a fun thing to say. My overarching point is that Smith is a much more established head coach than Bears’ first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.

Truth be told, Lovie Smith was a weird head coaching hire by Houston’s front office. Only because the “NFL is a copycat league” and there’s a trend of hiring up-and-coming young coordinators.

But, that isn’t really a knock on Smith who’s had success in the NFL. In fact, Smith coached the Bears in their last Super Bowl appearance (2007) with legendarily mediocre QB Rex Grossman under center.

Ultimately, I’m getting the better roster, quarterback and coach with the Texans, plus the points, and the public is betting on the Bears.

BET the HOUSTON TEXANS +3 (-120) and SPRINKLE on the TEXANS +1 (-115) ML.

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Thursday, Sept. 22 at 1:00 a.m. ET.

FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.