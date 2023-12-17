Best Friends Admit Sharing Their Husbands Can Be Confusing For People When They’re Out In Public

Videos by OutKick

If you can’t share with your best friend who can you share with? Most people put some sort of limits to their sharing, not Katy and her best friend Dee. These two have taken sharing between best friends to a whole new level.

These best friends are sharing their husbands with one another. Katy, who is married to adult star Robbie Oz, became fast friends with Dee after Dee and her husband Will started swinging with them. They’re now all in polyamorous relationships.

“When we met Will and Dee the relationship kind of flowed from the start. It was our first swingers couple that we engaged with,” Katy said.

The two ladies quickly became best friends and are so close that they feel it’s like “having a sister.” They’re husbands also get along well and describe their relationship as a “bromance.”

“We sleep with Katy separately, we sleep with Rob separately, we sleep with them together,” Dee added. “We have other people come over… It’s easy, it’s comfortable and it’s best friends.”

Playing musical beds behind closed doors is one thing. Hitting the streets with their unusual relationship can be confusing for your average person navigating their way through society.

What Could Go Wrong Sharing Husbands With Your Best Friends?

“It does confuse people when we’re out,” Katy admitted. “We’d be kissing and then we’d switch… so I’d be kissing Will and Dee would be kissing Rob and people are like – ‘what did I just watch?'”

The confusion about their relationship, described by Rob as “the four of us are like one organism,” isn’t limited to out in public. The group also makes content, of course, and that invites trolls into their comments on their social media pages.

Thankfully, they brush all of the confusion and hate off and go about their business as if sharing husbands with their best friend is completely normal.

And here you thought you had yourself a best friend. Do you really have a best friend if you can’t share your spouse with them?

Many would argue yes, but as we just learned there are those out there who would check the no box on this question as well.