Bert Kreischer Talking About A Beer Buzz Will Have You Ready To Run Through A Wall: ‘You Feel The Sparkle’

Videos by OutKick

Bert Kreischer really likes beer.

The popular comedian is well-known for enjoying adult beverages. The man likes cracking beers open and getting after it.

Well, it turns out his drinking skills have also given him some serious motivational speaking chops. He recently sat down for an interview with Lex Fridman and hyped up a beer buzz in a fashion that will have viewers ready to run through a concrete wall.

Bert Kreischer loves ice cold beer. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Bert Kreischer loves beer.

“A beer buzz is different from anything. The second it touches you, you feel the sparkle, and you’re just like, ‘Yeah, baby, I’m back.’ [Kreischer’s wife LeeAnn] is like, ‘You want another one?’ F*ck yeah, and we have another one. That beer buzz, especially an afternoon beer buzz, is just so pretty. It’s different from a night beer buzz. A night beer buzz is, ‘I guess I’ll have a beer. I need to go to work tomorrow.’ But, that afternoon beer buzz irresponsible beer buzz [makes shocked reaction]. Pilsner,” Kreischer told the popular podcast host.

He also made it clear that he’s an “ice cold beer guy.” That’s certainly something a lot of people reading this can relate to. You can watch his full comments below. They’re pretty damn good.

Who is ready for a cold beer?

There’s no way to listen to that speech from Bert Kreischer and not want to crack one open. I don’t care what time it is, that speech will definitely get you in the right mood.

He’s also not wrong when it comes to a beer buzz in the afternoon. An afternoon beer buzz and college football go hand-in-hand.

There’s no better feeling than when you’re at a tailgate and the first beer gets cracked open. The sound of the hiss when it’s cracked is very literally the sound of freedom.

While I wouldn’t suggest chugging an IPA in the shower before a flight, I can definitely endorse an ice cold shower beer before a day of games.

It’s the simple things that keep us motivated and rolling in life. A chilled beer in a steamed up shower is about as good as it gets when it comes to preparing for a weekend slate of games.

Bert Kreischer is a huge fan of beer. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

I was probably going to have a beer (or two if my girlfriend isn’t reading this) at some point today anyways. After watching these comments from Bert Kreischer, those odds are now locked in at 100%. Let’s get after it and have a great day!