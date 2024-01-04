Bernie Williams Set To Make Debut With New York Philharmonic

Videos by OutKick

Remember Bernie Williams, one of the key stars of the dominant late-1990’s New York Yankees teams?

Apparently he’s a good enough musician to perform with one of the most prestigious orchestras in the world.

Williams, now 55-years old, is set to make his debut with the New York Philharmonic orchestra in April of this year. The classically trained guitarist will be performing as part of a program with Gustavo Dudamel, who’s long been the conductor for the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra.

Dudamel is set to take over the same position with the New York Philharmonic, and will lead their spring gala at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan. And apparently Bernie Williams will be a part of it.

According to the Associated Press, the program is still being planned, but will definitely include Williams. Pretty cool!

Williams apparently released two guitar recordings in the 2000’s, after an illustrious career in the Bronx. A five-time All-Star, winner of the 1998 batting title and four time World Champion made Williams a Yankee legend.

The team even retired his number 51, despite not making the Hall of Fame. He was even nominated for a Latin Grammy for one of his jazz albums.

Presumably, the show he’ll be participating in will focus on his style of music, but if you want to go see one of the best players of the late 1990’s performing on the guitar, head to Lincoln Center in April.