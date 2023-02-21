Bernie Sanders Stumbles Into TikTok Video, Looks Visibly Disgusted And Frustrated

Videos by OutKick

Senator Bernie Sanders appears to hate online influencers just like the rest of us.

There are very few things the average OutKick reader and Bernie Sanders agree on. When he’s not busy charging up to nearly $100 for an anti-Capitalism event (would you rather have five cases of Busch Light or listen to Bernie Sanders preach about capitalism being awful?), he’s generally advocating for policies most people despise.

After all, we’re talking about a guy who honeymooned in the Soviet Union. Very bizarre. Lots of questions about that one, but the one thing we now know we agree on is despising TikTok influencers.

Bernie Sanders is hosting an anti-capitalism event in Washington D.C., and the tickets are incredibly expensive.



Reminder, Sanders earns millions of dollars and owns MULTIPLE homes.



For being a socialist (communist?), he sure loves making money! https://t.co/LaJsl8CZRi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 31, 2023

Bernie Sanders doesn’t want to see your clout chasing nonsense.

The Senator from Vermont accidentally stumbled into a TikTok being filmed by Taylor Champ, and to say he looked less than pleased would be an understatement.

The veteran senator looked downright disgusted. For once, we have something we all can agree with Sanders on.

Seriously, look at his face. That’s the kind of disgust you simply can’t fake. That’s the look of a man who has seen enough and never wants to see it again.

Bernie Sanders looked disgusted after stumbling into a TikTok video. (Credit: Screenshot/Tiktok Video https://www.tiktok.com/@taylorchamp/video/7202306992231157038)

Let’s be clear, there’s nothing worse than clout chasers who bring their stupidity out in the public to annoy the general masses.

You want to film TikTok videos or other content (what an unbelievably cringe word), have at it. Keep to yourself and there’s no issues.

The moment you bring it out into public, you’re just going to annoy and upset people. Do these influencers really think anyone wants to see them dance in public? The answer is no. Not at all. Nobody wants to watch you jiggle and wiggle your body around and upload it to a weaponized CCP social media platform.

That’s something Bernie Sanders and I have in common. I’m speculating if you’re reading this you probably agree.

Bernie Sanders doesn’t seem to love TikTok influencers. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If Bernie Sanders runs on a platform of outlawing influencers chasing clout, he might actually manage to win a Presidential election. It’s not the message we deserve, but it’s the one we critically need.