Bengals Talk Jonah Williams Off Trade-Me Ledge As He Agrees To Position Switch

In the spring of 2018 when the Miami Dolphins signed Josh Sitton as a free agent, there were some questions about whether the offensive lineman would play left or right guard.

Sitton had played left guard his entire career and likened a possible move to the other side thusly: “It’s like trying to wipe your [butt] with the other hand.”

Illustrator of words, Sitton didn’t use the word “butt.”

Josh Sitton just said playing RG instead of familiar LG is like "trying to wipe your ass with the other hand." — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) March 16, 2018

Jonah Williams Will Be Wiping With Other Hand

This space recalls that moment in NFL quote lore because now Jonah Williams of the Cincinnati Bengals has begun the process of learning to use the other hand, so to speak.

Per the Bengals website, Williams is apparently on board with playing right tackle in 2023. That means he’s also on board being on the team. And he’s talking about being so healthy that he’ll better than he was last year.

So, that’s a lot to unpack.

Williams, you see, has started all 42 games he’s played the past three seasons as the Bengals left tackle. And he’s been solid. Not great. Not terrible. Solid.

But the Bengals this offseason went out and added Orlando Brown Jr. as their signature free agent addition. And Brown is a left tackle and will play that position for the Bengals.

Williams initially was so unhappy about being displaced at left tackle, he requested a trade.

Orlando Brown turned his time with the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs into a big contract to play left tackle with the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

Jonah Williams Trade Request Off Table

But that request and the move to right tackle is apparently a thing of the past as Williams has hit the homestretch of his rehabilitation from knee cap surgery.

“I’m incorporating my rehab into football drills working out of the right tackle stance,” Williams told the Bengals website. “(The biggest adjustment) is re-learning everything for the other side of your body. Opposite stance. Post leg is your kick leg and vice versa and all that.

“It’s nothing that reps and practice won’t get me used to. … The last time I played right tackle was freshman year in college. There’s a lot of technique to kind of unlearn and switch to the other side. It’s my job. I love it. I’ve got a great coach, great teammates, and I’m grinding my ass off. I’m going to crush it.”

Jonah Williams is showing great wisdom in moving on from having his feelings hurt over the Brown addition. The team obviously invested in its new left tackle and that commitment wasn’t going to change because of a trade demand from an injured player.

Jonah Williams of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jonah Williams ‘Stoked’ About Bengals

And Williams is in the final year of his contract. So when no team stepped up to offer any significant trade compensation for a player rehabbing from injury, he realized his best chance to get paid is to fall in line.

If Williams can play well in 2023, his free agent market may be quite good next spring regardless of whether he’s playing left or right tackle.

Williams is apparently aware and now endorsing the team’s plans.

“I’ll be happy to be a contributor on a team where I have so many great teammates,” Williams said. “l love everyone in the room, love the coaches, love the fans. I’m stoked.”

Crisis averted.

