Bengals’ Orlando Brown Missed Birth Of His Son To Get Blown Out By Steelers: ‘Football Is Kind Of Everything’

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Orlando Brown had quite the holiday weekend.

Two days before Christmas, Brown took the field with his teammates to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. His mind may not have entirely been on the task at hand, however, given that his fiancée was at the hospital preparing to give birth to his son.

Brown opted out of seeing the birth of what was his second son, Sonny, to be there for his team. The Bengals were blown out by the Steelers 34-11, and after the game Brown was able to watch the birth of his son on FaceTime.

Orlando Brown was busy getting blown out by the Steelers while his fiancee was busy giving birth. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Missing the birth of your child to get embarrassed by a divisional rival and watching your son be born on a phone screen is a less than ideal situation, but Brown didn’t necessarily have any regrets after the fact. He went as far as to say “football is everything” when speaking about the unique situation he found himself in.

“That’s one of those things, at the end of day, I’m thankful she understands and my family understands,” Brown said, according to Bengals.com. “For me, football is kind of everything right now. You don’t really get this opportunity back. You don’t get the opportunity to see a birth, either. For me, it was important to be there with the guys in Pittsburgh and to be out there with them.”

While Brown is only in year six of his NFL career, he’s certainly checking the box of being a journeyman given he’s missed just one game and skipped out on the birth of his son.

Brown’s fiancée Holly Luyah and his newborn son are both happy and healthy, but its unclear whether or not the o-lineman is in the doghouse after missing the birth.

It’s a safe bet that he’ll be on diaper duty for the foreseeable future.