Bengals LB Germaine Pratt Responds To Viral Video Which Paints Him In Terrible Light

KANSAS CITY — Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt had a candid and visceral response to the penalty that basically cost his team the AFC Championship Game Sunday. And he’s getting cooked on social media for it.

But he has responded to his critics.

“Yep ppl will post anything on social media for likes and views,” Pratt wrote from his Instagram account. “I have real feelings sometimes they are raw. If you love something as much I do sometimes things will be said in the heated (sic) of the moment. But I know what type of teammate I am. And what type of man I am.

“Trust me no love lost I’m hurt. Remember some ppl with hate you, rate you and shake you and try to break you but I will stand tall like always.”

So that’s his explanation for that moment when he entered the Bengals locker room following the Chiefs’ 23-20 victory over the Bengals.

And put a different way: That’s his explanation?

Jermaine Pratt visibly upset with the ending of that game- particularly with the roughing the passer on Joseph Ossai that got the Chiefs in comfortable FG range to win the game #bengals #AFCChampionshipGame pic.twitter.com/02JR77QgG7 — Katie Kapusta (@KatieKapustaTV) January 30, 2023

In case the statement from Pratt as he enters isn’t clear, he seems to say, “Why the f**k you touch the QB!?”

We can all agree this is a bad look. It’s especially a bad look by a teammate.

Pratt is not only Joseph Ossai’s teammate, he’s in the same linebacker room with the player who pushed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when he was out of bounds. The late push cost the Bengals 15 yards in field position that made Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal come from 45 yards instead of being an unmanageable 60-yard attempt.

Most Bengals players and coach Zac Taylor supported Ossai afterward. But that came after their so-called cooling off period in the locker room.

Pratt’s response captured on video came as he entered the locker room before any cool off period. He probably never thought it would get out into the public.

Two Things To Consider

Pratt was the wrong person to ask this question. He didn’t exactly play stellar in this game and missed a tackle on Isiah Pacheco that is also making the social media rounds. And, again, he’s Ossai’s teammate.

But it is the right question.

Why would anyone push any quarterback, much less Patrick Mahomes, when he’s already out of bounds? It was a clear mistake.

Anyway, Pratt is unsigned for the 2023 season. He is scheduled to be a free agent.

The Bengals have a lot of contracts they must attend to in the coming weeks and months so Pratt may have played his last game for the team.

