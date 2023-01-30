Bengals LB Germaine Pratt Pissed Off At Teammate Joseph Ossai After Costly Penalty

Videos by OutKick

It’s a tough night to be Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai. Especially when your own teammates are blaming you for losing the AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals lost out to the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20, on a 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker. The kick was aided by a 15-yard penalty called on Ossai after he hit Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as he was running out of bounds, warranting an easy Unnecessary Roughness call by the refs.

Joseph Ossai played a hell of a game and was hustling crazy on this play. Terrible way to go out. Hope his guys have his back. pic.twitter.com/xGoT2X8VUQ — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) January 30, 2023

Had Ossai kept his hands to himself on the penultimate play, the Chiefs could have settled for a field goal from beyond 60 yards and likely pushed the game to OT.

RELATED: LAST SECOND FG, HEROICS FROM GIMPY PATRICK MAHOMES AND COSTLY PENALTIES PUT CHIEFS IN SUPER BOWL

Instead, Ossai’s flag set Butker up at the Bengals’ 27-yard line for the game-winner, and the Bengals fell just short of reaching back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

As the Bengals walked off the field and back to the locker room, Cincy linebacker Germaine Pratt was caught shouting in frustration, with his critiques mainly directed at Ossai’s costly penalty.

“It’s my last f**kin’ year. The f**k!” Pratt shouted. “Why the f**k would you touch the quarterback?”

The impending free-agent linebacker wasn’t backed by his teammates in the postgame rant, but everyone around him was likely feeling the same frustration over Ossai’s play.

Despite the flare-up from Pratt, Ossai voiced in his locker room interview that he felt supported by his teammates in his low moment.

“Firmly supported,” the 22-year-old said. “This means the world to me. These guys mean a lot to me, you know. They come every day, and we work hard for each other. And to know that they have my back is just extremely just giving me peace right now for sure.”

An emotional Jossph Ossai. His teammates continue to lift him up. pic.twitter.com/1rTAqvnO1s — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 30, 2023