Bengals Fan Gets Loaded & Into A Fight On Frontier Flight

Emotions boiled over Wednesday night on a Frontier flight heading from Cleveland to Phoenix when an allegedly drunk man claiming to be a Bengals fan was thrown into a headlock by a fellow passenger.

It’s Super Bowl week. You should’ve bet that at least one Bengals fan would get loaded and cause issues on a budget airline flight.

“I was a Bengals fan, I was the only Bengals fan. I’m not a bad person, bro, I drank a little too much, and one guy back there had a problem that I was drinking too much,” the man told passengers on his way off the plane.

The fracas reportedly began when two passengers had words over the Bengals being in the Super Bowl, according to Fox 8 Cleveland. A Frontier flight attendant told the men to knock if off and things escalated until Bengals fan was in a headlock and booted off the flight.

Frontier issued a statement but didn’t address the Super Bowl argument that led to the headlock:

“As Flight 2415 scheduled from Cleveland to Phoenix on February 9 was at the gate prior to takeoff, a passenger was behaving disruptively and was asked to exit the aircraft by a gate agent. The passenger became increasingly aggressive, physically assaulting the gate agent. The passenger was subsequently arrested by local enforcement and has been permanently placed on our Prevent Departure list,” the airline announced via a press release.

Bengals fans need to try to remain calm heading down the homestretch to their first Super Bowl in 33 years. Yes, you want to have drinks and celebrate this magical season that ends in Los Angeles, but the last thing you want to do is get thrown into a county jail until Monday.

Do you really want to fight for position in front of the county jail communal TV? Think long and hard about that before getting loaded this weekend.

Stay out of jail in the name of the Super Bowl!

There’s no way you’re hearing Collinsworth wax poetic about Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow if you’re locked up over the weekend. Think about it!