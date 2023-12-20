Ben Verlander Says Shohei Ohtani Is Biggest Dodgers Signing, Ignores Jackie Robinson

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani to a record-setting contract just over a week ago, in one of the biggest free agency deals in baseball history.

That much isn’t up for debate; the $700 million figure and Ohtani’s off-field fame ensured that, in a rare result for baseball, the signing crossed over into national news. His introductory press conference was a full on event, with media assembled from across the world to see him put on a Dodgers uniform for the first time.

And while it was undeniably a momentous day for fans and the organization, nothing about the professional game of baseball changed with Ohtani joining the Dodgers. Nevertheless, MLB commentator Ben Verlander called it “the most important signing in Dodgers history” during a recent broadcast.

"It's the most important signing in Dodgers history." @BenVerlander breaks down the impact that the Shohei Ohtani-Dodgers deal will have on this season and beyond. pic.twitter.com/TJlbCOKCil — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 19, 2023

Unfortunately, he forgot one other key signing from Dodgers history: Jackie Robinson.

Ohtani’s an exceptionally talented, unique and a game-changing superstar. But he’s no Jackie Robinson.

Ohtani Doen’t Fundamentally Change The Sport

Jackie Robinson’s signing was certainly a bigger day for the Dodgers, and for baseball at large, than the Ohtani deal.

Yes, Shohei is a remarkable athlete who’s capable of success on the field at a level unlike essentially anyone else. But Robinson breaking the color barrier opened the floodgates for baseball to become the meritocracy it always should have been. The best athletes and most talented players make it to MLB, without artificial limitations.

It’s reasonable to get excited about the Ohtani addition; the biggest player in the sport now joins one of the signature franchises that virtually every year plays on the biggest stage. But there’s no barrier being broken, or dramatic change to the Dodgers organization simply because it signed the best player in the sport.

Former Dodger Justin Turner pointed this exact comparison out.

It doesn’t take anything away from the momentous addition that Ohtani represents. But again, he’s no Jackie Robinson.