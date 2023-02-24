Ben Stiller Takes A Stand For Comedy, Refuses To Apologize For ‘Tropic Thunder’

Videos by OutKick

Ben Stiller won’t ever apologize for the hit movie “Tropic Thunder.”

The comedy film with Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black, Danny McBride, Tom Cruise, Nick Nolte and Matthew McConaughey is easily one of the funniest movies ever made, but the woke mob has made it a popular target. Why? Downey spends pretty much the entire film in black face as a white actor so committed to his craft that he gets skin surgery to portray a black soldier in Vietnam. It’s absolutely hysterical.

Obviously, the woke mob can’t tolerate any kind of racial jokes, even if it’s clear satire.

While most of Hollywood can’t bend the knee fast enough to the woke mob, Stiller has zero regrets about the legendary film about a fraud Vietnam war story being turned into a movie.

“I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder,” Stiller recently tweeted when someone claimed he apologized for the legendary film.

The star actor added he was “proud of it and the work everyone did on it.”

Props to Ben Stiller for taking a stand for comedy and “Tropic Thunder.”

If there’s one thing we believe in here at OutKick, it’s free speech. We’ll defend free speech until the final breath, and comedy definitely falls under that banner.

Nothing beats great comedy, and by definition, comedy is supposed to be edgy and push the limits. That’s what “Tropic Thunder” did in 2008, and that’s why it’s so great.

An entire plot point is the fact Kirk Lazarus underwent skin surgery to appear black and how outrageous it was. That’s the entire point. It’s supposed to be over the top and insane.

Yet, idiots in the woke mob don’t understand comedy. You know what stupid people do to stuff they don’t understand? They attempt to cancel it.

Never apologize for being funny.

It’s insane it even needs to be said, but nobody should apologize for being funny. Humor is one of the best parts of life.

Now, not every joke might land, but the attempt should be defended no matter the cost. If we lose comedy, we’re cooked as a society. I can’t believe that even needs to be stated, but given how insane the woke mob is these days, you can never be too careful.

We need more comedies like “Tropic Thunder.” Not less.

Credit to Ben Stiller for not apologizing for “Tropic Thunder.” It was a hilarious movie then, and it’s hilarious now. Who cares if the wokes don’t like it.