Look Out World: Ben Simmons Says He’ll Be ‘Better Than I Was’ Before Nets’ Injury

Given that no other player in the recent history of the NBA has received more slander than Ben Simmons, it’s easy to forget that he played in three consecutive All-Star Games with the last coming in 2021. In other words, Ben Simmons wasn’t just good three seasons ago, he was great.

To say things have gone downhill in a hurry for the former first-overall pick over the last two seasons would be a gross understatement. Simmons didn’t play a game during the 2021-22 campaign while refusing to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. He became the most-fined player in NBA history that season for sitting out before ultimately being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February of ’22.

The Aussie played in 42 games for the Nets a season ago averaging seven points, six assists, and six rebounds per game. Then the injury bug, which he’s become friends with over the years, quickly found its way to Simmons when he arrived in Brooklyn. He had a knee procedure done in February before being shut down for the year and undergoing back surgery in March.

Long story long, things have been incredibly grim for the 27-year-old.

Ben Simmons says he’s going to be better than he ever has been this season fresh off of his back surgery. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Simmons is doing his best not to look in the rearview mirror, however, as he is now on the record saying he can be better moving forward than he was during his All-Star days.

“I’m going to be better than I was,” Simmons told the New York Post. “My job is just to show up, perform, work my ass off and lead this team the right way. So it’s doing all the little things, and everything else takes care of itself.”

If 100% healthy and in the right mental space – which has proven to be a huge task for Simmons over the years – there is reason to believe he could return to form. Getting back to an All-Star caliber level may be a reach, but Simmons talking with confidence is something we haven’t seen in years.

While NBA preseason games are meaningless, Simmons has looked good, not great, through four games. He’s averaging seven assists per contest along with five rebounds and six points in 22 minutes of action.

The Nets are expected to be a middle-of-the-road team in the NBA this season, but the franchise is hoping Simmons can take his first positive stride in quite some time.