Podcast Organizer Begs for Forgiveness After Ben Shapiro Makes a ‘Presence’ at Event

A podcast organizer wants your forgiveness. Podcast Movement says it made a grave mistake and apologizes profusely.

The organizer is sorry, ashamed, and embarrassed. What happened? Did too many white people show up? Did they not play enough songs from female artists? No, it’s even worse. Ben Shapiro appeared near a booth briefly on Thursday at a PM-hosted convention.

What did he say? What did he do? Nothing and nothing. But his mere presence caused “harm,” says PM’s Twitter handle.

We had to embed the full tweet at risk someone wouldn’t believe our telling of the event:

Hi folks, we owe you an apology before sessions kick off for the day. Yesterday afternoon, Ben Shapiro briefly visited the PM22 expo area near The Daily Wire booth. Though he was not registered or expected, we take full responsibility for the harm done by his presence. — Podcast Movement at #PM22 (@PodcastMovement) August 25, 2022

“There’s no way around it: We agreed to sell The Daily Wire a first-time booth based on the company’s large presence in podcasting. The weight of that decision is now painfully clear. Shapiro is a co-founder. A drop-in, however unlikely, should have been considered a possibility,” the organizer explains.

“Those of you who called this ‘unacceptable’ are right. In 9 wonderful years growing and celebrating this medium, PM has made mistakes. The pain caused by this one will always stick with us. We promise that sponsors will be more carefully considered moving forward.”

How dare the guards allow someone with traditional conservative views inside the building?

The spark came after random Twitter users said that Shapiro makes them feel uncomfortable as women, people of color, and transgenders.

Most angry tweeters didn’t provide any hard proof that Shapiro made offensive remarks about their communities. However, we’ve deduced this could all be a ploy to discriminate against Shapiro because he’s not the most skillful rapper:

ben shapiro reading the WAP lyrics made my day pic.twitter.com/plr8jQcFbz — abby (@a88yz) August 19, 2020

Or perhaps he is a danger to society. Maybe giving him a presence aside from his top-three rated podcast and industry-leading Facebook page is a risk too precarious for the blind eye.

The revelation has me worried on a personal level. Last summer, I interviewed Ben Shapiro on this very site about social media, the state of the country, the college system, the politicization of US institutions, his business, the White House, and values.

I would tell you to read it, but I wouldn’t want to harm anyone. Still, if you are in a stable position to where he can’t get to you, here’s the link:

I would like to apologize for interviewing @benshapiro last summer for the harm I did:https://t.co/SqSVSTFV49 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 25, 2022

Podcast Movement must now make up for allowing Shapiro to show his face. An apology and a lifetime ban aren’t enough.

So, I’ve compiled a list of podcasters to invite to the next event, cost-free, to show supporters that Podcast Movement does not allow political radicals at its convention:

— Jemele Hill

— Keith Olbermann

— Al Sharpton

— Elie Mystal

Yes, all four of them have podcasts. No, if you add them all up they don’t equal half of Shapiro’s listenership.

Here’s hoping the harm Ben Shapiro inflicted today wasn’t irreparable.