Ben Roethlisberger Thinks Steelers Should Shut Kenny Pickett Down For The Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have an outside shot at making the playoffs with three games left in the regular season. Kenny Pickett being under center gives them the best shot at reaching the postseason, but Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger thinks it may be time to shut down the rookie QB.

Pickett suffered what was his second concussion in an eight-week stretch against the Baltimore Ravens on December 11. After being sidelined last week for the Steelers’ win over the Carolina Panthers, head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Tuesday that Pickett is expected to start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

Roethlisberger explained why he doesn’t think that playing Pickett is the wisest decision on a recent episode of his ‘Footballin’ podcast.

“I don’t ever give up. I don’t want to say ever ‘listen I’m done for the season’, but at some point, if you’re the franchise and you’re not gonna make it, you’re not going anywhere, it might be smart to shut him down,” Roethlisberger explained. “If he’s your guy of the future, which obviously he is, maybe it’s smart to do that.”

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett has taken a bit of a beating this season. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

As it stands heading into Saturday’s home game against the Raiders, the Steelers have less than a 1% chance of making the postseason. Their odds will increase with a win, but ever so slightly.

Pittsburgh will need to win its final three games of the regular season and hope that a number of other must-have scenarios play out in order to punch its ticket to the playoffs.

The Steelers are holding on for dear life and perhaps if they lose this weekend then Tomlin will listen to Roethlisberger and other critics and shut down Pickett for the final two games of the year.