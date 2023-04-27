Videos by OutKick

Ben Roethlisberger recognizes and respects the talent that is Lamar Jackson and he doesn’t want you to get it twisted. The Pittsburgh Steelers icon saw Robert Griffin III take his comments out of context and wanted to set the record straight.

Roethlisberger spoke about Jackson earlier this month on his podcast ‘Footbahlin.’ He spoke to how opposing defenses are less scared of the Ravens quarterback when he is in the pocket.

His comments, specifically, spoke to how defenses will move the safeties down to stop Jackson from running and try to force him to throw. Roethlisberger also spoke to how Jackson’s accuracy isn’t always something to fear.

Many people saw Roethlisberger’s assessment as a slight but didn’t mean it that way.

RGIII was among those who took the comments to be a dig at Lamar Jackson. The former Heisman Trophy winner was willing to admit Jackson’s faults, but asked that his running ability not be cited as a negative.

Griffin also compared the passer ratings of Jackson and Roethlisberger:

Career Passer rating in the pocket



-97.9-Lamar

-94.2-Big Ben



Career QBR in the pocket



-64.9-Lamar

-63.4-Big Ben — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 13, 2023

Roethlisberger didn’t respond to the ESPN analyst online, but he saw what was said. It came up during his recent conversation with Ryan Shazier.

Ben Roethlisberger was is confused by RGIII’s response.

The duo was talking about Saquon Barkley, and Roethlisberger joked that even if he was to compliment the Giants running back, “Bob Griffin will find a way to turn it around negatively.” That set up the transition to Lamar Jackson.

Roethlisberger and Shazier clarified two things:

Griffin didn’t use Roethlisberger’s entire quote, which he says was nothing but a compliment toward Jackson’s athleticism. Roethlisberger’s comments came from experience, because he and Shazier sat in meetings where Pittsburgh had to game plan for Jackson when the two teams played each other twice every year. Not once was the plan to try and flush Jackson out of the pocket.

The two former Steelers continued to be astonished as to how RGII took Roethlisberger’s comments and spun them into an insult. They shared a few laughs of pure confusion, clarified what was said, and moved on because they didn’t want to turn it into a whole thing.

Here is what they had to say: