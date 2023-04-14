Ben Affleck Reveals Matt Damon Is A Total Slob

Videos by OutKick

Name a more iconic duo than Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

You can’t. Those two go together like peas and carrots, Bonnie and Clyde, Batman and Robin, like Hunter Biden and strippers.

They even lived together back in their 20s, along with Ben’s brother Casey. Just don’t expect that to ever happen again.

On “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Affleck revealed his longtime buddy might be the worst roommate of all time.

“Matt’s never paid a bill to this day, that I know of,” Affleck said. “We’re like, ‘Why are the lights not working?’ and that’s because the utility company needs money to continue to fund our electricity.”

Not that either one of them would have trouble paying a bill now. Both Hollywood superstars, they’ve found much of their success as a duo.

In total, Affleck and Damon have appeared in nine movies together. They are the youngest people ever to take home the Oscar for best screenwriting for their 1997 movie “Good Will Hunting.”

And Affleck has a lot of admiration for his partner in crime — as a writer, actor and producer. Just not as a roommate.

“Matt’s a beautiful guy,” Affleck said. “I love him. He’s my best friend. He’s been great to me my whole life. He’s a brilliant guy. I would not suggest living with him.”

(Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

He says part of what makes Damon so successful is he can focus and “block things out.”

“One of the things he blocks out is the idea that when you finish with something, it has to be washed or thrown away,” Affleck said.

I speak for every woman who has ever lived with a man who can’t find the clothes hamper or the dishwasher: BEN, PREACH.

According to Ben Affleck, Matt Damon is a total slob.

So Ben and Casey devised an experiment: They would quit cleaning altogether. That way, they could see how long it would take Matt to start doing the chores.

“We’re just gonna wait and see how long he will go before he actually gets up and goes, ‘God, I’m covered in garbage,'” Affleck said.

Turns out, they would have been waiting forever.

“Matt’s there in his shorts and his T-shirt playing the ’92 Sega hockey game in the middle of what was the living room, just surrounded by concentric circles of garbage,” Affleck described. “Pizza boxes … I look down at this sushi thing that was a week and a half old and there’s maggots.”

MAGGOTS.

“God bless his wife, Lucy,” Affleck said. “There’s a place for you in heaven.”

The good news for both of them is they can afford to hire a maid now. And Ben probably needs one.

You know J-Lo isn’t scrubbing any floors.