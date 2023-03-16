Ben Affleck Likens Golf To Meth Addiction

Videos by OutKick

If you spot Ben Affleck on a golf course, it may be time for an intervention. Mr. Jennifer Lopez seemingly said as much during a recent interview to promote his upcoming movie, Air.

Affleck’s comments were made to The Hollywood Reporter after the A-lister was asked about meeting with Michael Jordan about Air. An actor portrays Jordan in the film. And certain aspects of his life specifically, his dealings with Nike, play a prominent role. Because of this, Affleck sought to meet Jordan at his meth dealer’s spot at the golf course. Jordan’s an avid user golfer.

“Went out, met with him. I waited for him to finish playing,” Affleck told THR about meeting with MJ. “I don’t golf myself. Because I just feel like it eats people’s lives up.”

Lives, bank accounts, teeth, you name it.

What’s clear is that, MJ be damned, Ben’s staying away from the gateway drug better known as the fairway.

If you spot Ben Affleck near a putting green, it’s probably too late. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images).

Ben Affleck Avoids Golf

Everybody’s favorite Bostonian then dropped the hammer, comparing a round of 18 with the hobby that consumed Walter White’s final years.

“I look at golf like meth. They have better teeth, but it doesn’t seem like people ever come out of that,” admitted Affleck.

Thanks a lot Ben. As if it wasn’t already hard enough for the fellas to leave the wives for a few hours on a Saturday to hit some balls, now they’re going to be hounding us about drug use. Next thing you know our bags are getting searched before we leave the house and any Golf Digest magazines sitting atop the throne will soon be torched.

“Once they start golfing, you just don’t ever see them again,” added Ben Affleck.

That’s the point Ben, we don’t want to be seen. Well, at least not for a few hours. Does he think we actually like chasing around that little white ball? No, we want to dart around the course in tiny cars, drink a half case of beer and vent about wives and kids.

Bro code, man.

Morale of the story: Never trust a man talking about meth when they themselves have a giant phoenix tattooed across their back.

Ben Affleck’s enormous back tat, photo c/o Esquire.

Fore!

