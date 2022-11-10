Louisville men’s basketball is already in panic mode after a loss to Bellarmine in its season-opener on Wednesday night. Following the upset win, the visiting Knights trolled the Cardinals with one of their own.

Bellarmine, a private Catholic university with a student population of less than 4,000, is also located in Louisville, Kentucky. The two schools are nine minutes across the city from one another.

They play almost every year in a cross-town, out-of-conference matchup early in the season and that was the case this week. It did not go the way that the home team had expected.

Prior to the first regular season game on Wednesday, Louisville lost its first exhibition game of the year to Lenoir-Rhyne and beat Chaminade by just seven. It was not a positive start to head coach Kenny Payne’s first season. But, the Cardinals had a chance to turn the momentum with a strong start in the regular season.

Instead, they lost to the Knights by one.

Juston Betz #1of the Bellarmine Knights celebrates in the 67-66 win against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on November 09, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bellarmine jumped out to a 11-point lead at halftime and never looked back. Although it came down to the wire and Louisville out-scored its opponents by 10 points in the second half, it was one point too few.

With under 10 seconds left in the game, the Cardinals had multiple opportunities to take the lead or tie the game and send it to overtime. Two missed shots proved costly and Knights sixth-year guard Juston Betz, who has been at Bellarmine since 2017, used an incredible heads-up play to seal the deal.

After pulling down the rebound at the baseline, Betz absolutely yeeted the ball back across the court and out of bounds. In doing so, nearly five full seconds came off the clock.

What a play by @JustonBetz to run the clock down late 👏 pic.twitter.com/xmNvS8Tzkl — Bellarmine Men’s Basketball (@BUKnightsMBB) November 10, 2022

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player take the ball and just chuck it across the court over his/her head like that. It was unusual, but brilliant.

That left Louisville with .5 seconds left on the clock and its buzzer-beater attempt missed wide right.

Bellarmine not only won the game, but it won the postgame as well. Shortly after the clock hit zero, the team posted a photo of Louisville-native Jack Harlow — who often reps the Cardinals — wearing one of its jerseys.

The Bellarmine Knights run the city of Louisville!