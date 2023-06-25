Videos by OutKick

Jolien Boumkwo holds the Belgian records in both women’s hammer throw and shot put. She also throws discus, but she is not a sprinter. Nor is she a hurdler.

You wouldn’t know based on her performance on Saturday. Well, maybe you would.

Boumkwo, 29, was the ultimate team player at the 2023 European Track & Field Championships in Poland. Her performance, which was equally as brave as it was hilarious, resulted in two points for her country!

Belgium was set to be disqualified from the 100-meter hurdles event after Anna Zagr, who usually competes in the event, suffered an injury and had to pull out. Hanne Claes, who runs the 400 meters, would have filled-in but she was also nursing a setback.

Update: ook Hanne Claes heeft geblesseerd afgemeld. Ook daar wordt naar een Chinese vrijwilliger gezocht.



Zeer vette streep door de rekening. https://t.co/veAkMjOQmo — Milan Augustijns (@milanaugustijns) June 23, 2023

Had no one run the event for Belgium, it would not have received a single point.

Jolien Boumkwo cemented her legend status.

Every point counts, so Boumkwo stepped up in a big way and was tapped as the substitute despite having never run the event. She had a blast the entire time and even did a little dance during the pre-race introductions.

Boumkwo, a shot putter, was clearly out-matched by the hurdlers as soon as the gun sounded. Even before the gun sounded. That didn’t matter, just as long as she crossed the line— which she did!

Jolien Maliga Boumkwo of Belgium competes in Women’s 100m Hurdles race during the European Athletics Team Championships at Slaski Stadium on June 24, 2023 in Chorzow, Poland.

(Photo by Nikola Krstic/MB Media/Getty Images)

Boumkwo did not knock over a single hurdle during her track debut and finished in 32.81, which was more than 19 seconds slower than the winner. However, she not only received one point for finishing, but two points for not finishing dead last as a result of a false start by Switzerland!

Every point *does* count at the European Team Championships!



Seventh in the shot put, Jolien Boumkwo 🇧🇪 steps in for the 100m hurdles at the very last minute in #Silesia2023! 👏 #EG2023



(@TeamBelgium, @The_EOC) pic.twitter.com/3rhERw9y5I — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) June 24, 2023

It was a glorious, legendary performance that left a big smile on Boumkwo’s face, and the face of all those who watched her incredible run. Two points is two points!