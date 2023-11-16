Wrestler Becky Lynch Has ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ First By Not Answering A Clue Correctly Through Two-Thirds Of The Game

Videos by OutKick

WWE star Becky Lynch put herself in the Celebrity Jeopardy! history books with a staggering performance. One in which she missed every single question she faced.

Lynch appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! and competed against SNL alum Rachel Dratch and Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin.

Unfortunately for Lynch, it was the Dratch and Culkin show.

According to a fan account that keeps track of stats (it exists), Lynch went an unprecedented 0-60 through the first 60 clues of the game.

Yes, this is believed to the first instance of a player giving 0 correct responses through 60 clues. #Jeopardy #CelebrityJeopardy https://t.co/KVPaVyQWxR — The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) November 16, 2023

Let’s start by noting how difficult Jeopardy! is. It’s no America Says, which is an absolute cakewalk. That show is like, “Name a fruit” and you go, “Uh… tangelo?” and they go, “Yup, it’s up there; here are some points.”

What a waste of valuable Game Show Network programming space… although, its host Anthony Michael Higgins was great in Best In Show.

Anyway, it’s important to note that Lynch didn’t get 60 clues wrong. She only answered five times and went 0-for-5 in that stretch. In fairness, her bigger problem may have been a faulty buzzer or maybe her thumb just wasn’t feeling it. It happens.

Lynch is the kind of Jeopardy! that finishes strong. Lucky for her, there’s a third board in Celebrity Jeopardy! so they can fill an hour time slot. In the third frame, she came out flying (comparatively speaking, and correctly answered two questions.

After Triple #Jeopardy: (#CelebrityJeopardy)

Rachel 35 correct 1 incorrect

Macaulay 37 correct 3 incorrect

Becky 2 correct 4 incorrect — The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) November 16, 2023

But the pièce de résistance (they love French clues on that show) was that she correctly answered Final Jeopardy correctly. That’s a strong finish from Ms. Lynch. I think she ran into a real buzzsaw between Dratch and Culkin.

At least she finished strong and still did a better job than Wolf Blitzer.

