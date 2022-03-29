Bears ‘Working On’ Nick Foles Trade, Hoping Something ‘Pops Up’

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn’t try to hide the team’s plans for quarterback Nick Foles at the league meeting in Florida.

When asked if the Bears want to trade Foles, Poles was direct.

“We’re working on it,” Poles told reporters. “Hopefully, something pops up.”

That’s about as honest as it gets in this offseason of notable quarterback changes. The Bears are no exception. They signed Trevor Siemian in free agency last week and allowed Andy Dalton to walk. Dalton is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. It was almost as if they traded Dalton for Siemian.

Anyway, most of those names aren’t the names of starters — as the Bears are most certainly sticking with Justin Fields as the starter.

That leads us to Foles, best known for filling in for the injured Carson Wentz and quarterbacking the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in 2018.

Once Wentz returned, there was no need for Foles, who was at best average in runs with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019) and Bears (2020 and ’21). He appeared in just one game last season, buried behind Fields and Dalton.

If it weren’t for the $7.6 million in dead money the Bears would incur, they would undoubtedly just cut Foles. Instead, they are banking on the idea that someone, somewhere is desperate for a backup QB and willing to take on his entire salary.

Poles may not have said as much, but that’s really the only way a trade is gonna happen.