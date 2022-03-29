Andy Dalton Marches To One-Year Deal With Saints

The Red Rifle has returned.

Actually, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton never really left. He just found a new team. And that team is none other than the New Orleans Saints, who were once considered to be in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

They lost out on Dalton, so re-signed Jameis Winston instead. Now, they have Dalton, too.

Per reports, Dalton’s deal is worth is for one year and $6 million, with half of that guaranteed. Granted, Winston is expected to be the starter, but is recovering from a torn ACL. So Dalton could be the main man in Week One, and perhaps beyond, while Winston gets ready.

Dalton, 34, spent his first nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was really loved there until the franchise found Joe Burrow. (Or actually sometime before that.)

He then spent one year with the Cowboys, then another with the Chicago Bears, before entering free agency. Along with Winston and Dalton, the Saints have Ian Book and Blake Bortles on their QB depth chart.

Dalton appeared in eight games last season with the Bears, starting six. He went 149-of-239 passing for 1,515 yards and eight touchdowns. But he also threw nine interceptions, prompting the Bears to be just fine if he found work elsewhere.

And find work he has.