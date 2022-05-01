Bears To Release Nick Foles After Two Seasons

The Nick Foles era has come to an end for the Chicago Bears.

That’s not exactly breaking news. We’ve known for a month that the Bears were trying to trade the veteran quarterback. But since they couldn’t even do that much, they’ve decided to just outright release him. The Bears confirmed the move on Saturday night.

Foles carried a cap hit of $10.7 million, so the moves makes sense when it comes to dollars. Still, the Bears reported will incur about $7.6 million in dead money, given that they couldn’t trade him.

When asked in March if the Bears wanted to deal Foles, general manager Ryan Poles was direct.

“We’re working on it,” Poles said at the time. “Hopefully, something pops up.”

Foles was originally acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars two seasons ago. He is best known as the Super Bowl LII MVP after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the title.

But he started just game last season.

As it stands, Justin Fields will enter training camp as the No. 1 QB on the Bears’ depth chart, with recently acquired Trevor Siemen serving as the top backup.