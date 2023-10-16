Bears Fans Get Into A Disgusting Fight

Videos by OutKick

I know there will be a segment of OutKick readers who will be outraged that this site would dare post another NFL fan fight video, but, folks, you deserve to know what’s going on at these games.

What reportedly happened Sunday at Soldier Field is yet another reminder that parents shouldn’t be shocked if they take little Junior to an NFL game and the kid watches his very first street fight.

Look at this disgusting behavior from Sunday’s Vikings-Bears game. That’s a Bears fan flat knocking out a fellow Bears fan.

TRENDING: A massive fight broke out at the #Bears game yesterday with one #Bears fan punching another one out, complete blindsided



😳😳😳



This keeps happening. pic.twitter.com/sX8cGQt7T9 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 16, 2023

Now, the ‘This Must Stop’ people will scream, once again, that this is something new at NFL games and, once again, I will remind you that Veterans Stadium once had a jail to house Eagles fans. I’ll once again remind you modernists that NFL fans didn’t just start being violent with each other.

I tend to believe the ‘This Must Stop’ community is actually made up of soccer fans who believe their moral authority/tweets will make drunk guys stop throwing fists at football games.

Meanwhile, these nerd soccer fans back a sport with a long, disgusting history of hooliganism.

Let’s not forget 1979 and members of the Boston Bruins going into the stands to fight fans.

Good luck to the nerds and their ‘This Must Stop’ mission. Let us know how it goes.

