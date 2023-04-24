Former Georgia DT Bear Alexander’s Big Bicep Tattoo Doesn’t Age Well After Transfer To USC

Videos by OutKick

Of the countless names that hit the transfer portal this offseason, Bear Alexander may have been the biggest. Both literally and physically.

Alexander, born Keithian Deshun, got his nickname because he stands 6-foot-3, 305 pounds. The former four-star defensive line recruit hails from Texas but finished his high school career at IMG Academy before choosing to play for Georgia over 28 other offers from Alabama, Miami, Auburn and Baylor, among others.

Alexander initially committed to Texas A&M, but later flipped and committed to Kirby Smart.

In the end, though, Alexander is going to finish out his college career with a different program than the one with which he started. He is headed out West.

Alexander played in 12 games during his freshman season and recorded nine tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. His second-career sack came in a dominant 2023 College Football National Championship win over TCU.

And then, near the beginning of spring practice on April 15, Alexander announced that he was entering the transfer portal. It was quite the shock, considering that he was considered the next in line to take over for Jalen Carter at defensive tackle. It was a pretty sizable blow for the Bulldogs defense.

Eight days later, on Sunday, Alexander announced that he will play next at USC.

BREAKING: Former Georgia DL Bear Alexander has Committed to USC!



The 6’3 305 DL chose the Trojans over Miami, Texas, and others.



Alexander was the top available player in the transfer portal rankings. Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/L3zqYUMyf9 pic.twitter.com/yuKR87Gtt6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 23, 2023

Adding the rising sophomore was a big get for the Trojans. Lincoln Riley has rebuilt much of his defense through the transfer portal and Alexander might be the best get yet.

For Alexander, though, it makes things a little bit awkward. Just a little bit.

Alexander has a huge Georgia ‘G’ logo tattooed on his right bicep.

Bear Alexander #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a sack in the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Alexander no longer plays for Georgia. He played one year for Georgia.

Considering the nature of the block G logo, it would be hard to transform his tattoo into a USC logo. Maybe he will put an ‘SC’ on his left arm instead of trying to cover up his right arm? A tale of two college football careers on both arms, perhaps?