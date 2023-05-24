Videos by OutKick

Keithian Deshun ‘Bear’ Alexander is living in luxury. USC’s new defensive lineman has arrived in Los Angeles and is all moved into a gorgeous new apartment.

Bear Alexander, a four-star prospect in the Class of 2022, hails from Denton, Texas. He initially committed to Georgia out of high school and spent last season in Athens.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman was slated to be the next great Bulldog trench warrior. Although he didn’t see a large amount of playing time as a freshman, with Jalen Carter locking down the defensive tackle position, his impact was felt when he was on the field.

Alexander recorded nine total tackles in five games, including two sacks in the national championship.

Just over two months later, Alexander hit the transfer portal. It was unexpected, but expecting the unexpected in the transfer portal era is the only way forward.

Not long after announcing his decision to leave, Alexander landed on the Trojans. Lincoln Riley’s defense ranked No. 106 out of 131 FBS programs in his first year, so the addition of the former Bulldog was a big get for a team that looks to find greater success on the defensive side of the ball in his second year.

Although the exact reason for Alexander’s transfer is unclear, there is some element of NIL involved in the move out West. USC has put a large emphasis in that area and has seen a lot of success in its ability to land top talent with that additional component to the recruiting process.

Playing for the Trojans is great. Playing for Riley is great. Doing so while getting compensated in the mid-to-upper six-figure range (the general going rate for a high-profile transfer) is even better.

Numbers behind Alexander’s NIL package are not public, nor will they ever be. However, he recently flexed his new apartment in downtown Los Angeles. It is much nicer than the apartments of most other sophomores at the university, to say the least.

Not too shabby! Alexander’s apartment was either part of the NIL package, or he used the money that he earned at Georgia and USC to upgrade. Regardless of how it came to be, life is good as a highly-coveted transfer when you commit to play for the Trojans!