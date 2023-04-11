D2 Baseball Slugger Tossed For Disrespectful Stare Down, Bat Toss Pimp Job Goes On To Watch Team Lose By 11

Videos by OutKick

Bat flips are objectively awesome and baseball is more fun when it is played loud. However, as with anything, there is a line— even on the collegiate level.

Jordan McClellan of the University of Saint Mary may have crossed that line over the weekend.

McClellan, a sophomore, plays outfield for the Spires. Saint Mary, a small, private Catholic school in Leavenworth, Kansas enrolls less than 800 students and its athletic programs compete on the D-II level.

The Spires traveled just under 200 miles west for a three-game series against Tabor College on Easter Weekend. They opened things up with a win on Friday, but lost both games of the seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday by a combined score of 48-12.

It was during the first game on Saturday that McClellan potentially took his antics too far, even beyond his bat flip.

Tabor went up 2-0 in the first inning, but Saint Mary answered back with six runs of their own in the second and took a 6-3 lead into the fourth. That is when McClellan stepped up to the dish and mashed a towering home run deep to left-centerfield. He got every piece of the ball and sent it into orbit.

Everybody in attendance, players on both teams, and even the umpires couldn’t help but watch as the huge dinger went soaring out of the ballpark. McClellan certainly took his time to admire his moonshot.

His pimp job was about as disrespectful as it gets. And he did not stop there.

McClellan’s bat flip was vicious.

McClellan proceeded to huck his bat directly at the pitcher. Upon arrival to home plate, his stomp was forceful, to say the least.

As a result of his antics, McClellan was ejected.

To make matters worse, Saint Mary went on to get doubled up. Tabor scored twice as many runs in a 22-11 win and then took the series with a 25-1 win shortly thereafter.

McClellan’s pimp job was incredible, but getting tossed and then having your team get spanked is a rough look.